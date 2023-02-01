Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Proposed Las Vegas high-rise condo tower may bring more Californians
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new high-rise condo building is planned to come to Las Vegas as part of a mixed-use development plan that includes a grocery store, retail, and commercial space but most of the condo owners may be from California. Las Vegas City Council approved on Wednesday...
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
news3lv.com
Table 34 reopens with re-imagined menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Table 34 recently reopened with a re-imagined menu that includes a mix of local favorites and brand-new signature dishes. Joining me now with more is executive chef Joe Valdez.
New Las Vegas Strip Project Means the End of an Era
Aside from Wayne Newton, nothing lasts forever on the Las Vegas Strip and one famed attraction and a major casino brand may be going away very soon.
Lodging
Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up
Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
Eater
Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own
Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
news3lv.com
Land sold in Symphony Park for condominium complex, grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is known to be a food desert when it comes to grocery shopping, but city council members are hoping to change that. The Las Vegas City Council held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss future developments in Symphony Park. Council members voted...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas, Treasure Island hiring dozens during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers across the valley will have the chance to attend two separate hiring events this February. Treasure Island Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas are looking to hire staff for multiple departments during their upcoming career fairs on Thursday, February 9.
news3lv.com
Durango Resort shares new pictures of southwest valley construction site
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Progress is coming along at a new southwest valley casino and resort. The Durango Casino & Resort recently shared photos of construction inside the site as it begins to take shape. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mandalay Bay to host 'We Bridge' culture, music expo...
businesspress.vegas
SUBARU’s Love Promise comes to Las Vegas
This December Las Vegas’ newest automotive retailer, Las Vegas Centennial SUBARU, a $40 million, three-story state-of-the-art facility located at the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the Interstate 95 on/off ramp opened to the public. Our showroom floor has been buzzing with excitement and sales ever since. Our commitment...
news3lv.com
Local nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
Las Vegas local wins $135K jackpot on Pai Gow Poker at Boulder Station
On Saturday, a lucky Las Vegas local walked out of Boulder Station with a $135,000 jackpot. Station Casinos says the Pai Gow progressive was reset to $93,000 "for the next lucky guest."
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
news3lv.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino to hold job fair in February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local casino looks to hire dozens during an upcoming hiring event. The Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the fair on Wednesday, February 8, from 11 am to 2 pm at the casino's second-floor ballrooms. The casino says they will be hiring for all...
iheart.com
Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas
A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
news3lv.com
Beyonce announces concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyonce is coming to Las Vegas this summer. The music superstar announced her new global tour, called "Renaissance," and it will include a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26, according to her website. Live Nation says verified fan registration is open for North American...
Las Vegas Weekly
Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas
LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
news3lv.com
Faucet company Moen breaks ground on new North Las Vegas distribution center
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Moen faucet brand broke ground on a new state-of-the-art facility - the Prologis Speedway North Distribution Center 1 – in the City of North Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 680,414 square-foot distribution center, being built in partnership with logistics real-estate provider Prologis, will...
news3lv.com
Mandalay Bay to host 'We Bridge' culture, music expo celebrating Asian culture
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will host a multi-day culture and music expo celebrating Asian culture, including a performance from K-Pop superstar group Enhypen. MGM Resorts announced that the We Bridge Expo will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena April 21-23. Enhypen...
Fox5 KVVU
New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation has been approved for downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a new partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) for a police substation.
