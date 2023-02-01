ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Evan Crosby

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Table 34 reopens with re-imagined menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Table 34 recently reopened with a re-imagined menu that includes a mix of local favorites and brand-new signature dishes. Joining me now with more is executive chef Joe Valdez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lodging

Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up

Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own

Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Land sold in Symphony Park for condominium complex, grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is known to be a food desert when it comes to grocery shopping, but city council members are hoping to change that. The Las Vegas City Council held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss future developments in Symphony Park. Council members voted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

SUBARU’s Love Promise comes to Las Vegas

This December Las Vegas’ newest automotive retailer, Las Vegas Centennial SUBARU, a $40 million, three-story state-of-the-art facility located at the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the Interstate 95 on/off ramp opened to the public. Our showroom floor has been buzzing with excitement and sales ever since. Our commitment...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tuscany Suites & Casino to hold job fair in February

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local casino looks to hire dozens during an upcoming hiring event. The Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the fair on Wednesday, February 8, from 11 am to 2 pm at the casino's second-floor ballrooms. The casino says they will be hiring for all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas

A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas

LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
LAS VEGAS, NV

