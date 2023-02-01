ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

newscenter1.tv

Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD looking for 16-year-old runaway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Rapid City police say Emma Huska was last seen on January 16 in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane. Police say Huska left a note saying she was running away and that she would actively avoid any attempts to find her.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man found dead in his jail cell early Wednesday morning. He is 56-year-old Floyd Joseph Slow Bear of Rapid City. An autopsy was conducted but no information was released, although Wednesday, the sheriff’s office...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Philly

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Bid now or lose: bid calling contest in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When these people talk, it means money in the bank. At the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, a total of 14 contestants competed in the bid calling contests. It was narrowed down to the top five auctioneers, and finally the top three out of those five were named a winner.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Warmer weekend ahead; Mild temperatures next week

It’s a cold start to the morning across much of KELOLAND, but warmer days are coming. Rapid City should see a big climb on temperatures today back into the 50s by this afternoon. Wind chills will remain an issue across far eastern KELOLAND, where Wind Chill Advisories are in...
RAPID CITY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Select Committee to recommend censure and reinstatement for Frye-Mueller

The special state senate committee investigating an incident involving Senator Julie Frye-Mueller and a state employee recommends the Rapid City Republican be censured and reinstated. She was suspended from the Senate pending the outcome of the investigation. The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion met for nearly four hours...
RAPID CITY, SD

