FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect in Selma police shooting
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the alleged suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon walking down the streets of Selma immediately after the shooting of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco later died of his injuries in the hospital. The footage shows what happened on Tuesday following the shooting – and then shows […]
Surveillance video shows final moments in police shooting
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life. We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon. Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say […]
Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Selma identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the person they say is responsible for the killing of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday. They say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma shot and killed Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. around 11:45 a.m. Homicide detectives Dixon into the...
Teens on Probation Arrested, Caught with Loaded Firearms in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two teenagers were arrested and now face several charges after they were caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spoke with two boys in a vehicle near Peach and Huntington Avenues. Officers say the driver in the vehicle...
Selma police officer shot and killed identified as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
The Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday has been identified. Authorities identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. He was with the department for two years.
Visalia Man Gets 24 Years in DUI Killing of Beloved Porterville Motorcyclist
A Visalia man received a 24-year prison sentence last week for a DUI collision that killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist near Porterville. Dominic Casarez, 24, had pleaded no contest in December to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of Louis Munoz. “Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched...
Surveillance video reveals final moments of Officer Carrasco
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life. We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon. Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say […]
Officer with Selma Police shot, 1 person detained
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and rushed to the hospital following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report of shots fired was first reported around 11:45 a.m. The condition of the officer injured is unknown. Images from […]
Man accused of smoking meth, entered school grounds arrested after struggle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he drove onto school grounds while smoking meth. According to Fresno Police, a driver who was not identified was parked in front of Gaston Middle School Thursday morning. A school resource officer asked the man to leave and...
Visalia man sentenced to 24 years for fatal DUI motorcycle crash
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — 24-year-old Dominic Casarez was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the 2021 DUI crash that took the life of 58-year-old Louis Munoz of Porterville. On September 22, 2021, around 2:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a crash on Orange Belt Dr. near Avenue 112,...
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
FCSO: Selma suspect is a convicted felon with prior drug, armed robbery charges
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said in a press conference Tuesday that Deputies have detained the 23-year-old suspected gunman that shot a Selma police officer several times. That officer later died at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. After the shooting, detectives said the suspect...
Fresno D.A. calls for legislators to hold criminals accountable following officer's murder
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp issued a statement following the death of a Selma police officer who was shot and killed by a convicted felon with prior drug, and armed robbery charges. The officer was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday in...
Two Men Killed in Fiery Crash in Kings County
Two men were killed in a head-on crash that ended with one vehicle bursting into flames on the evening of Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. near Corcoran in Kings County. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a Ford Escape was traveling north on 10th Avenue near Niles Avenue, while a driver in a Toyota Corolla was heading south on 10th.
Alleged Selma Cop Killer Is Convicted Felon. A Look at His Record.
The suspect in custody for the killing of a Selma police officer is well known to the court system. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Michael Dixon, 23 of Selma, and charged him with murder, three firearms counts, and one count of violating probation. He is accused of...
2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
Friends share memories of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr
Friends of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. are sharing their memories of the man behind the badge.
