Hurricanes complete come-from-behind stunner, rally to post 5-4 OT win over the Kings
Carolina rallied from a three-goal deficit in third period to tie the score, and Sebastian Aho scored the game-winner in the final minute of overtime.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
NHL
Preview: February 1 at Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a seventh consecutive win tonight, as they close out their pre-All-Star break schedule against the Buffalo Sabres. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 33-9-8 (74 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Los...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dosunmu, White lead way as Bulls beat Hornets 114-98
CHICAGO (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 on Thursday night. Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three...
NHL
'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin
Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great job," Karlsson said. "Coming in with the...
FOX Sports
Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
Sporting News
NHL All-Star Weekend schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, roster for Skills Competition and All-Star Game
The sun may be shining down in South Florida, but the stars of the NHL will be in the bright lights for the 2023 All-Star Weekend. The NHL All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to take place Friday and Saturday. Established stars like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney...
NHL bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE - The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for February 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women's hockey players. In what the NHL is calling "Pitch 'n Puck," six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. "Splash Shot" will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third...
How the Panthers brought the NHL All-Star Game back to South Florida after a 20-year wait
The Panthers believe now is the perfect moment to host the NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
