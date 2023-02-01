Woman struck by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The woman did not sustain serious injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.