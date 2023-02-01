Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening.
At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car.Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration of first anniversary
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The woman did not sustain serious injuries.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0