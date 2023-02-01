ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Woman struck by car in Scranton

By Julia Priest
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car.

Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration of first anniversary

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. The woman did not sustain serious injuries.

