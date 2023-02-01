ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pediatric surgeon receives nearly 2 decades for child pornography

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pediatric surgeon convicted of having child pornography will spend more than 17 years in prison. Guy Rosenschein, 68, pleaded guilty to seven counts of distribution and one count of possession.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI both searched his home where they say they found nearly 20,000 images and more than 2,000 videos. when released, Rosenschein will have to register as a sex offender.

Officials say charges are pending in Arkansas against Rosenschein for two victims who accused him of sexually abusing them.

