Effective: 2023-02-03 10:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Wayne WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties. Greatest snow accumulations expected across the northern and eastern suburbs of Rochester and portions of Wayne and Cayuga counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 53 MINUTES AGO