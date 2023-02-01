Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 10:13:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Wayne WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties. Greatest snow accumulations expected across the northern and eastern suburbs of Rochester and portions of Wayne and Cayuga counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Cortland, Onondaga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 09:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cortland; Onondaga WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, mainly south of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with blowing snow. * WHERE...Onondaga and Cortland counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 7 AM this morning to noon EST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be this evening into early Saturday morning. The highest snow amounts are expected along a corridor from Jordan Elbridge to Skaneateles to La Fayette and Tully south to Homer from 2 to 9 PM today.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cortland, Onondaga by NWS
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 09:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Cayuga WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with blowing snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be this evening into early Saturday morning. The highest snow amounts are expected along a corridor from Auburn south to Moravia and Sempronius from 2 to 9 PM today.
