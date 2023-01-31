ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

longisland.com

Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Suspect Found and Arrested by SCPD 25 Minutes After Robbing Centereach Bank

Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who robbed a Centereach bank on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ralph William Dominguez entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
KINGS PARK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford and Selden petit larcenies

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from stores in Medford and Selden. A man allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 2965 Horseblock Road, Medford,...
MEDFORD, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Teen Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Syosset Succumbs to Injuries, Authorities Say

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Fatal Vehicular Accident involving a bicyclist that originally occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 10:46 am in Syosset. According to Detectives, a 16-year-old male was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year- old male traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.
SYOSSET, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Islandia Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole clothing, tools, electronics and a generator, with a combined value of approximately $1,100, from Walmart,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Valley Stream Man Indicted For Father’s Day DWI Crash That Killed Half-Brother

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Valley Stream man was arraigned on charges of Manslaughter and Vehicular Manslaughter for a Father’s Day 2022 drunk-driving crash on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway that killed his 23-year-old half-brother. Joshua Pena, 23, was arraigned Monday before Judge Christopher Hoefenkrieg on...
VALLEY STREAM, NY

