Nassau DA: Manhattan Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison For DWI Crash that Paralyzed Passenger
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Manhattan man, previously convicted of murder in 1992, was sentenced today to the maximum of seven years in prison for a December 2020 DWI crash that left a 58-year-old woman paralyzed. Lumumba Woods, 50, was convicted on December 16, 2022, after...
Man, 27, charged for assault during arrest after traffic stop on Long Island
Officials arrested a man for an assault that occurred during an arrest following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Long Island, authorities said.
Holbrook Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After 3-Vehicle Lake Ronkonkoma Crash
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with her young son in the SUV after a multi-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Lake Ronkonkoma. The woman was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north...
Former Suffolk County Legislator, Co-Conspirator Convicted of Defrauding Mortgage Lender Out of Over $250,000
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the convictions of GEORGE GULDI, a former Suffolk County legislator and disbarred attorney, and VICTORIA DAVIDSON for defrauding Ditech Financial LLC, a mortgage lender, out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. The jury convicted GULDI and DAVIDSON of all counts following an approximately two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
Suspect Found and Arrested by SCPD 25 Minutes After Robbing Centereach Bank
Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who robbed a Centereach bank on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ralph William Dominguez entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
Holbrook woman accused of driving drunk with 10-year-old son in car
Suffolk police tell News 12 Veliza Lugo was driving southbound on Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma when she hit two other cars.
Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery
A suspect was apprehended minutes after a bank robbery on Long Island. According to Suffolk County Police, Ralph William Dominguez, age 65, entered M&T Bank in Centereach, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The...
Wanted for Medford and Selden petit larcenies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from stores in Medford and Selden. A man allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 2965 Horseblock Road, Medford,...
MS-13 Member Pleads Guilty, On Eve Of Trial, To Roles In Queens And Nassau Murders
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Far Rockaway MS-13 member pleaded guilty today during jury selection to his role in two killings on the Nassau and Queens border in December 2018. Carlos Guerra, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the First Degree (a...
Teen Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Syosset Succumbs to Injuries, Authorities Say
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Fatal Vehicular Accident involving a bicyclist that originally occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 10:46 am in Syosset. According to Detectives, a 16-year-old male was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year- old male traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.
Wanted for Islandia Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole clothing, tools, electronics and a generator, with a combined value of approximately $1,100, from Walmart,...
SCPD Seeking Suspect Who Exposed Himself to Woman at Lake Grove Barnes and Noble Cafe
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who exposed himself and committed a lewd act at a Lake Grove store. A man exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female...
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Mastic Beach who allegedly stole car
The driver of the Mercedes, which had been reported stolen from Dix Hills, ran away.
Man, 34, charged for stabbing fellow customer at LI deli following brawl: cops
A 34-year-old man was stabbed during a brawl inside a Nassau County deli, police said Wednesday.
Nassau DA: Former waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of busboy over tip money at Hicksville restaurant
The 25-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.
Valley Stream Man Indicted For Father’s Day DWI Crash That Killed Half-Brother
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Valley Stream man was arraigned on charges of Manslaughter and Vehicular Manslaughter for a Father’s Day 2022 drunk-driving crash on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway that killed his 23-year-old half-brother. Joshua Pena, 23, was arraigned Monday before Judge Christopher Hoefenkrieg on...
'He was taken away': LI teen struck by car while riding bike to McDonald's job dies after 2-week coma
A 16-year-old boy left critically injured after he was struck by a car while on his bike in Nassau County two weeks ago has died.
FBI Probing Veteran's Claim That Nassau Rep Santos Stole Dying Dog's Charity Money, Report Says
The bad news just keeps coming for embattled New York Rep. George Santos, who is now the subject of an FBI investigation into accusations he stole charity money intended to help a Navy veteran’s dying service dog, Politico reports. Richard Osthoff, of Howell, New Jersey, told the outlet that...
