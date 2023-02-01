ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said

By Caitlyn Rooney
 2 days ago

TERRY COUNTY, Texas — Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened at 7:40 a.m. on US 380.

According to DPS, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the highway when it lost traction, “entered a side skid” into the opposite lane of traffic and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, identified by DPS as Little-Julian V. Amala, 46, of Lubbock, was taken to Brownfield Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

DPS said one of the passengers, Johnie Davis Young, 34, of Lubbock, was pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger, David Rosales, 40, of Lubbock, was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced deceased, according to DPS.

DPS said Sandy Andrew Garcia, 29, of Brownfield was injured and taken to UMC.

According to the DPS crash report, no one in the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt. Road conditions at the time of the crash were listed as icy.

A family member of one of the victims, Johnnie Young, provided EverythingLubbock.com with a GoFundMe for anyone wanting donate to Young’s family during this time.

A second GoFundMe called Lethie and kids was also set up.

