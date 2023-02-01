Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
High school football: Coaches proud of their academic All-Ohioans
The high school football season is a few months in the rearview mirror, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of area teams and individuals from reaping awards from the 2022 season. Four area schools and seven area individuals have been named Academic All-Ohio recipients by the Ohio High School...
Morning Journal
Avon signing day: Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee sign to play Division I football
This Avon football senior class won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Four seniors — Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee, Sam DeTillio and Ethan Holbrook — signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and football careers in the Avon High School auditorium on Feb. 1. The 2022 Eagles...
Morning Journal
Firelands vs. Columbia girls basketball: Raiders slip past Falcons, set up first-place showdown with Keystone
Columbia knew that beating Firelands wouldn’t to be as easy as its 59-29 win the first time around. Firelands’ physicality and late-game performance tied the score with 1:20 left, but the Raiders found a way to defeat the Falcons, 43-37, on Feb. 1. Columbia’s Mallory Hottell (seven points)...
Morning Journal
Wellington’s Whitney Kirschner bowls near perfect game
It was the final home match of the season for Wellington bowling, and Whitney Kirschner made it count. The junior rolled a 289, just two pins off of a perfect game of 300 on Feb. 1. Kirschner ended her game with 11 straight strikes, and threw as flawlessly a game...
Morning Journal
North Olmsted football: Joey Wengstrom signs letter of intent for Edinboro football
Sometimes all it takes is for a player to flip the switch at the right time. In the case of North Olmsted offensive tackle Joey Wengstrom, his switch flipped heading into his senior season. With hard work and dedication, he earned himself an offer the opportunity to sign and play...
Morning Journal
Wrestling: Michael Valerino returns from injury for final home dual as Avon Lake beats Keystone
That was how the atmosphere for the matinee Avon Lake and Keystone dual match Feb. 1 felt as the Shoremen student body provided an extra jolt to the matchup. Everyone felt it during the “Dual in the School” event, as Avon Lake came away with a 54-15 dual win, though the match was a lot closer than the score appeared.
Morning Journal
Olmsted Falls football: Bulldogs’ finest sign letters of intent on national signing day
National signing day is all about hard work paying off for America’s best athletes. On Feb. 1, Olmsted Falls held its signing day for football players Dominic Rivera (Rutgers), Rocco Conti (Air Force), Colin Simon (Walsh), Jack Pinchek (Marist), and lacrosse player Gavin Moore (Detroit Mercy). “I am so...
Morning Journal
Scholastic Games radio quiz continues on WEOL
The Scholastic Games radio quiz continues on WEOL (AM930 and FM 100.3). The weekly program featuring academic teams from Lorain County high schools returns to Mondays from 6-7 p.m. with remote broadcasts from the Rotary Room in the Elyria Public Library main branch. Competing in this year’s maiden broadcast were...
VASJ Hall of Fame football coach Tom Schoen, an All-American at Notre Dame, dies at 77
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tom Schoen, a longtime presence at Villa Angela-St. Joseph as both an athlete and coach, has died. He was 77. VASJ announced Schoen’s death Wednesday on its website.
Guardians outfielder Will Brennan gets his 15 minutes, but he wants more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Walk a mile. Take a power nap. Clean out the refrigerator. Chase your dog around the block. Those are things you can do in 15 minutes.
Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
Why Avon Lake schools plan to close for 2024 eclipse
More than a year before an anticipated full solar eclipse, a committee in Avon Lake has already been working to plan for the event.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
Brunswick City Schools to push for new high school after bond issued failed
In less than 90 days, voters in Brunswick and Brunswick Hills will come together again to make an important decision regarding the future of students’ education in their school district.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
cleveland19.com
City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
