Amherst, OH

News-Herald.com

High school football: Coaches proud of their academic All-Ohioans

The high school football season is a few months in the rearview mirror, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of area teams and individuals from reaping awards from the 2022 season. Four area schools and seven area individuals have been named Academic All-Ohio recipients by the Ohio High School...
MENTOR, OH
Morning Journal

Wellington’s Whitney Kirschner bowls near perfect game

It was the final home match of the season for Wellington bowling, and Whitney Kirschner made it count. The junior rolled a 289, just two pins off of a perfect game of 300 on Feb. 1. Kirschner ended her game with 11 straight strikes, and threw as flawlessly a game...
WELLINGTON, OH
Morning Journal

Scholastic Games radio quiz continues on WEOL

The Scholastic Games radio quiz continues on WEOL (AM930 and FM 100.3). The weekly program featuring academic teams from Lorain County high schools returns to Mondays from 6-7 p.m. with remote broadcasts from the Rotary Room in the Elyria Public Library main branch. Competing in this year’s maiden broadcast were...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer

A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
CLEVELAND, OH

