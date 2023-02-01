Read full article on original website
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
NBC Miami
Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?
Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s eye-opening reaction to Liberty’s Breanna Stewart coup
The New York Liberty sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA world on Wednesday after they announced the signing of former league MVP Breanna Stewart. This is widely considered one of the biggest free-agent signings in WNBA history, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not help but react to the big news.
Why WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart signed with the New York Liberty
SNY’s Maria Marino explains why WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart chose to sign with the New York Liberty and how she’ll fit in with fellow stars in Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Former Fan Favorite Through Trade
The Boston Celtics may have a reunion shortly. Boston reportedly is interested in a trade for former Celtics and current Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, according to HeavyOnSports' Steve Bulpett. "A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly ...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gets Real About LeBron James Surpassing Him In All-Time Scoring
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has finally opened up on how it feels to watch LeBron James come closer to surpassing his all-time scoring record.
When Brittney Griner Said She Could Beat DeMarcus Cousins 1-On-1: "I'm Gonna Go To The ATM And I Will Sell My House And I Gonna Put All My Money..."
In 2016, Brittney Griner had said that she would beat DeMarcus Cousins in a game of 1-on-1, and there were some hilarious reactions from people asked about the quote.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Courtney Vandersloot bids Sky farewell, looks ahead to 'new beginning'
Courtney Vandersloot announced Tuesday that she won't be returning to the Chicago Sky, writing in an Instagram post, "I have decided it is time for me to pursue a new beginning."
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Michael Jordan On His Friendship With Charles Oakley: "That's My Bodyguard"
Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley have been friends since MJ's early years with the Chicago Bulls, and MJ once explained how their relationship began.
"He read all the comments" — Aaron Mckie on Allen Iverson's obsession with reading the newspaper
Aaron McKie disclosed how Allen Iverson prepared for Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
