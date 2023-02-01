The Bengals have a reputation as not necessarily a cheap franchise but definitely as an organization that operates differently from the other 32. They have the smallest scouting department in the league and owner Mike Brown, who inherited the team from his father, doesn’t have the liquid wealth of some of his other counterparts. However, that’s not expected to cause an issue when they extend QB Joe Burrow, who will likely sign one of the biggest deals in NFL history sometime in the relatively near future.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO