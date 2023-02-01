Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Rumor: Chiefs’ chances of Odell Beckham Jr signing amid Super Bowl injuries, revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with numerous wide receiver injuries ahead of the Super Bowl, begging the question: would the team sign Odell Beckham Jr to provide some depth and experience to the room before the big game? After all, Beckham, the source of plenty of NFL rumors this season, already proved last year […] The post Rumor: Chiefs’ chances of Odell Beckham Jr signing amid Super Bowl injuries, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Like the rest of the world, Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has reacted to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s retirement. It might not have been cordial the first time around, but Bündchen seemed pleased with Brady’s decision to hang up his cleats. Brady originally retired prior to the start of the 2022 season. However, […] The post Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Why The Steelers Extending Mike Tomlin's Contract In 2023 Would Be The Wrong Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers could very well negotiate another extension for head coach, Mike Tomlin, during the 2023 off-season according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The report came out on Tuesday and even though the team's leader is under contract through the 2024 season, leadership may look to lock him in Pittsburgh longer than that over the course of the next few months.
Sean Payton shares thoughts on Russell Wilson after being named new Broncos HC
Sean Payton has never been one to play it safe. His New Orleans Saints attempted and recovered an onside kick to start the second half of the Super Bowl in 2010. He won games with Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill as his starting quarterback at a time when that sort of concept was still kind […] The post Sean Payton shares thoughts on Russell Wilson after being named new Broncos HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Steelers Major Areas To Improve During 2023 Offseason
Super Bowl LVII hasn’t even been played yet, but odds are already circulating for who will hoist the next Lombardi Trophy in 2024. Las Vegas doesn’t favor the Pittsburgh Steelers, even after rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett helped the team overcome a 2-6 start to the season, improving on shaky play to go 7-2 down the stretch. Pennsylvania’s Sportsbook lists the Steelers at +6000 to win it all next year in their futures tab, and only nine teams have worse odds.
Pittsburgh Steelers Mourn Death of Super Bowl-Winning Running Back Sidney Thornton
A two-time Super Bowl-winning running back who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers has recently passed away, according to the team. The NFL team made the announcement that former running back Sidney Thornton died this week via its Twitter account on Wednesday. “We are saddened by the loss of former Steelers...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals have a reputation as not necessarily a cheap franchise but definitely as an organization that operates differently from the other 32. They have the smallest scouting department in the league and owner Mike Brown, who inherited the team from his father, doesn’t have the liquid wealth of some of his other counterparts. However, that’s not expected to cause an issue when they extend QB Joe Burrow, who will likely sign one of the biggest deals in NFL history sometime in the relatively near future.
RUMOR: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens gets ‘exclusive’ update
Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson could get the franchise tag with the team this offseason, Ian Rapoport speculated on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “Lamar Jackson is going to be tagged,” Rapoport confidently stated. “I don’t firmly know if [it will be exclusive or non-exclusive], but my sense is it will be the […] The post RUMOR: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens gets ‘exclusive’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton’s plans for Broncos DC after Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins
Sean Payton will be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, though there is still some unfinished business, namely with the Super Bowl-winning coach filling out his Broncos coaching staff. Payton, who was rumored to be seeking out ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator, will have to look elsewhere, as Fangio […] The post Sean Payton’s plans for Broncos DC after Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Tom Brady is retiring ‘for good’ this time
Tom Brady has shocked the NFL by suddenly announcing his retirement early on Wednesday morning. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback retired last offseason before coming out of retirement for one last season, but after a tough year with the Bucs that ended with them crashing out of the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady has […] The post Why Tom Brady is retiring ‘for good’ this time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Taylor Lewan Would ‘Definitely’ Like to Play for Steelers, Mike Tomlin
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan recently addressed his future while on the Steel Here podcast with Kevin Adams and Jersey Jerry. His comments suggested that a real interest in playing for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be there. The nine-year NFL veteran recalled the experience of playing...
