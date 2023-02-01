ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk

The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
NHL

Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival

Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
FOX Sports

Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Hughes, Wood, Defensive Depth & More

Welcome to the New Jersey Devils 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. Moving forward, this will be a monthly column chronicling the highs and lows from the previous month of action. Your favorite New Jersey Devils players are currently soaking up the sun as they continue to enjoy...
CBS Miami

NHL bringing All-Star Beach Festival to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. The league announced details Tuesday for the opening of All-Star Weekend, which is set for February 3-4 in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, including the return of women's hockey players. In what the NHL is calling "Pitch 'n Puck," six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. "Splash Shot" will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents. The third...
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Popovich is the winningest coach

1861 — The Philadelphia Athletics beat Charter Oak 36-27 in a baseball game played on frozen Litchfield Pond in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the players wearing ice skates. 1924 — The first Winter Olympics close in Chamonix, France. Sixteen countries competed in 17 events from seven sports. 1932 —...
