LeBron James Vaults Into Top Five on NBA Career Assists List

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The Lakers star crossed another milestone in his career on Tuesday night in the Big Apple.

In his quest to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James etched another milestone in his noteworthy career on Tuesday, eclipsing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to sit at No. 4 on the league’s all-time assists list.

James, who finished with his first triple-double performance of the season with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, passed Jackson after delivering a pass to Troy Brown for a corner three with 10:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. The four-time NBA champion then eclipsed Nash and moved to fourth after he dished a pass to Thomas Bryant, who converted on a dunk with 9:37 to play in regulation.

The 38-year-old, who entered Tuesday’s game with 10,327 assists, now sits as the only player in the top five all time in points and assists in the NBA after the Lakers’ 129-123 overtime win against the Knicks. Former Jazz legend John Stockton is the NBA’s all-time assists leader (15,806), followed by Jason Kidd’s 12,091 while Chris Paul (11,246) sits in third.

Paul remains the only active player ahead of James in assists. After Tuesday’s game, James trails the NBA’s current all-time scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by 89 points.

The four-time MVP is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 50.7% from the floor. Los Angeles (24-28) currently sits 2.5 games behind the Jazz for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Sports Illustrated

