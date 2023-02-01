Read full article on original website
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
'Missing middle:' Proposal could bring more affordable duplexes, fourplexes and cottages to Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill could soon see more "missing middle" housing – places to live that fall in the middle for those who can't afford a house of their own, but want more than an apartment. Town Council is looking into changes that would bring more...
$15K grants fund business improvements for downtown Raleigh's Fayetteville Street
RALEIGH, N.C. — The pandemic hit downtown Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street especially hard. The thoroughfare has at least one empty storefront on nearly every block of its nearly half-mile stretch. “It’s the core of what most people consider downtown Raleigh, and it’s a reflection on the community, so we...
Neighborhood could be impacted by new bridge over Raleigh's Beltline near Midtown
RALEIGH, N.C. — Driving along Interstate 440 in Raleigh, there's no way to get across the interstate between two busy choke points for traffic at Six Forks Road in North Hills and Wake Forest Road in Midtown. Right now, the city is drawing up plans for a new bridge...
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
Pool company takes money, leaves customers with unfinished swimming pools
Several Triangle homeowners are looking for answers after a Durham-based pool company left their pockets empty and pools unfinished.
Making room for change: One of Cary's oldest homes to be relocated, replaced by new downtown development
One of the oldest remaining homes in Cary will soon be moved to a new location in the center of a rapidly growing downtown. Built roughly 150 years ago, the Ivey-Ellington Waddell House is one of only four Cary properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This...
hiphopnc.com
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bustling city located in the heart of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
WFAE.org
Charlotte lobbyist to City Council: Current transit plan is 'dead on arrival' in Raleigh
The city of Charlotte’s lobbyist, Dana Fenton, told the City Council in unusually blunt terms Tuesday that its current transportation plan has no chance of succeeding in Raleigh. “If we were to go out there to the General Assembly with the bill the City Council wanted, it wouldn’t be...
cbs17
Crews plug 2,800-gallon sewage spill in Knightdale, water officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roughly 2,800 gallons of sewage overflowed earlier this week in Knightdale, officials say. Raleigh Water said Thursday that staff was notified of the spill at around 7 a.m. Tuesday near 4345 S. Smithfield Road. The overflow was caused by a failed sewer force main affecting...
cbs17
Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
Where to find Girl Scout cookies around Raleigh
Don't worry, there's enough Do-si-dos, Peanut Butter Patties, and Caramel deLites to go around.
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
NC ticket purchased in Garner wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
GARNER, N.C. — Someone in North Carolina won $1 million in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The $2 winning ticket was purchased from the Food Lion on N.C. Highway 50 in Garner. It was one of two tickets to win $1 million in the nationwide drawing; the other winner was in Florida.
WRAL
Concern mounts as teacher vacancies soar
WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
New tech in Durham schools makes some students, parents feel 'spied on'
DURHAM, N.C. — A new technology makes some students feel like they are being spied on while in the classroom. The software is called Gaggle. It monitors student activity on both school and personal devices – and the state approved it for use in any school system. Both...
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
Police: Group steals penguin sculpture from 21c Hotel in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are looking trying to find out who stole a penguin sculpture from the 21c Hotel in Durham. Surveillance pictures show several people involved in the theft of a purple carving from the hotel and art museum on North Corcoran Street. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.
North Carolina renters may see some relief as signs point to rental market cool down
Living in downtown Raleigh has its perks for Corbett Foster, but when it comes to rent, "affordable," isn't the first term that comes to mind.
