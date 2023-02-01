ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families

In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
RALEIGH, NC
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Raleigh

Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bustling city located in the heart of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Concern mounts as teacher vacancies soar

WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police: Group steals penguin sculpture from 21c Hotel in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are looking trying to find out who stole a penguin sculpture from the 21c Hotel in Durham. Surveillance pictures show several people involved in the theft of a purple carving from the hotel and art museum on North Corcoran Street. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

