Charlotte, NC

1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
Several officers responded to a crash Tuesday night in southwest Charlotte.

A Channel 9 crew got to the scene along Westinghouse Boulevard near Brookford Street where an SUV had wrecked.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police helicopter was also seen in the area.

One person with minor injuries, possibly a dog bite, was taken to a hospital.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD about what happened.

Return to this story for updates.

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

