1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
Several officers responded to a crash Tuesday night in southwest Charlotte.
A Channel 9 crew got to the scene along Westinghouse Boulevard near Brookford Street where an SUV had wrecked.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police helicopter was also seen in the area.
ALSO READ: Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
One person with minor injuries, possibly a dog bite, was taken to a hospital.
Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD about what happened.
Return to this story for updates.
VIDEO: ‘What in the world?’: 20-mile police chase ends with stolen car on fire in downtown Morganton
Comments / 0