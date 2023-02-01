1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

Several officers responded to a crash Tuesday night in southwest Charlotte.

A Channel 9 crew got to the scene along Westinghouse Boulevard near Brookford Street where an SUV had wrecked.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police helicopter was also seen in the area.

ALSO READ: Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County

One person with minor injuries, possibly a dog bite, was taken to a hospital.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD about what happened.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: ‘What in the world?’: 20-mile police chase ends with stolen car on fire in downtown Morganton