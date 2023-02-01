Diving championships coming to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving won’t be coming to Mylan Park , another major diving championship will make its way to the Aquatic Center.

Tuesday night, USA Diving announced that the 2023 USA Diving National Championships will be held at the facility from May 17-24. The competition, which will feature nearly 150 of the best divers in the world, will serve as USA Diving’s trials for the 2023 Pan American Games and the 2023 World Aquatics Championship.

In December, Mylan Park hosted the USA Diving Winter National Championships , which many commended the facility’s hospitality.

“The team at Mylan Park and Visit Mountaineer Country did a phenomenal job hosting our recent Winter National Championships,” USA Diving president Lee Michaud said. “They ran a top-notch event, and we are excited to continue building our partnership with them for the 2023 National Championships.”

“Those in the diving community who attended the recent Winter Nationals know we are a destination capable of hosting a terrific event,” Visit Mountaineer Country president and CEO Susan Riddle said. “We are excited and committed to continuing to establish Morgantown as a USA Diving-branded destination for elite diving competitions.”

