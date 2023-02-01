Read full article on original website
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15
Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?
Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president
Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible...
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
In a recent appearance on Fox News, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, listened while host Sean Hannity listed some of the potential Republican candidates she might have to run against if she decides to seek the White House in 2024. After he named former President…
Nikki Haley Takes Swipe at Donald Trump As He Holds Rally in Her Home State
"It's time for a new generation to lead," Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.
Trump makes surprise visit to West Columbia restaurant during campaign stop in SC
“So you recommend this food?” the former president asked an employee at the restaurant in Lexington County.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign event in South Carolina for 2024 White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is holding two campaign events Saturday. After stopping in the battleground state of New Hampshire in the morning, the president traveled to South Carolina later in the day — knocking off two early presidential primary states in one go.
Nikki Haley’s poised to run: Opinion cartoon by Kevin Siers
Opinion and satire from the Observer’s Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist
CNBC
2024 GOP presidential primary starts to take shape as Trump's potential rivals Haley, Scott, Pence make moves
At least one of former President Donald Trump's potential GOP primary rivals is expected to join him in the 2024 race for the White House as early as this month. The first may be former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who just teased a "special announcement." Sen....
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Need to Find the Strength to Attack Trump
Media reports suggest that Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are laying the groundwork to launch 2024 presidential primary bids. While there will surely be more entrants (John Bolton has already announced a bid, and Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are both making noise), DeSantis and Haley are two of the more serious opponents Donald Trump will likely face. But the question remains: Are either willing and able to launch a sustained attack on Trump? The verdict is out.The case for nominating DeSantis is precisely that he’s just as tough and “MAGA” as Trump—but more competent. In addition to this, DeSantis...
Bay News 9
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday began their promised aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, focusing on what watchdogs described as “indications of widespread fraud” in federal coronavirus aid programs initiated under President Donald Trump. GOP lawmakers complained that too little attention was paid to the...
Bay News 9
Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — "a good first meeting," the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
Does Nikki Haley have a legit chance at winning the Republican nomination?
Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has announced that she’s running for President in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has also announced he’s running.
