gamblingnews.com
Konami Group Reports 5.5% Group-Wide Revenue Increase through December 2022
The company that caters to the needs of digital and entertainment markets in Asia, Europe, and South America has recorded a group-wide revenue of JPY226.9 billion ($1.76 billion) through December 2022. Its Gaming and Systems segment has also generated the most significant year-on-year growth, reaching JPY27.86 billion ($216 million) during the same period.
gamblingnews.com
SIS and Kiron Ink Deal for Bespoke 24/7 Channel in Africa
The trusted partner to the global betting industry for the past three and a half decades has joined hands with the company recognized for ongoing innovation and industry excellence to supply the African market with a combination of their market-leading Numbers products. According to the terms of the new deal,...
gamblingnews.com
MeridianBet’s Empty Bet Revolutionizes Traditional Betting
The new betting offering called Empty Bet sets MeridianBet Group apart and helps it establish a distinct position in the markets where it operates. MeridianBet presents a rare betting experience with its innovative product, Empty Bet. It opens the door for patrons to place wagers on any human interaction event, from sports to politics, entertainment and beyond.
gamblingnews.com
Kaizen Gaming Inks New Partnership with Greco
The terms of the new deal, announced Friday, see Kaizen Gaming tap into Greco’s leading gameplay risk engine platform. Per the new collaboration, Kaizen Gaming will leverage the cutting-edge solution to boost its player management. At the same time, the company will benefit from boosting the trust in its online operations and ensuring unique gaming experiences for its customers.
gamblingnews.com
Paddy Power and Playtech Extend Successful Partnership
The new partnership extension builds on a strong foundation between the duo. In fact, Paddy Power and Playtech have collaborated for more than a decade, helping each other grow further into the iGaming vertical. Now, thanks to the new collaboration, Playtech will continue to be the exclusive provider of self-service betting terminals (SSBTs) for Paddy Power. The deal applies to both Ireland and the UK markets, ensuring further the leadership position of Paddy Power.
gamblingnews.com
GiG to Support Casino Time’s iGaming Bid
Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), an iGaming company offering cloud-based product and platform services and performance marketing to its B2B partners, announced that it has completed an Ontario-oriented agreement with the local operator Casino Time. GiG Pens Deal. The completion of this deal follows a Head of Terms agreement announced on...
gamblingnews.com
PENN Interactive Acquires RGC Accreditation
PENN Entertainment has announced this as a major milestone for the two platforms. PENN Interactive, a subsidiary of PENN Entertainment, took the initiative to undergo the accreditation process and made history by becoming the first US operator to earn this recognition. The RG Check accreditation is widely regarded as one...
gamblingnews.com
Playstudios Appoints Industry Vet Mickey Sonnino Global COO
The Tel Aviv-located creator of the iconic Tetris mobile app and other popular mobile games has used the voice of founder and chief executive officer Andrew Pascal to make the announcement. Sonnino to Manage Playstudios’ Global Operations. Sonnino will report directly to Pascal and join a global management team...
gamblingnews.com
BETEGY’s Creative Studio to Improve Marketing Campaigns
Provider of marketing technology BETEGY announced the launch of a new feature on its platform aimed at companies operating in sports betting, online casino and sports media sectors. Automation and Personalization. The new feature added to BETEGY’s ad scaling and automation platform, Creative Studio, connects marketers’ assets with live data...
gamblingnews.com
Rootz Received Online Casino Operating License in Ontario
Online casino operator Rootz announced this week it has been granted an operating license in Ontario, allowing it to offer its suite of casino games to players in the Canadian province from January 2023. Expanding Global Footprint. Following the approval, the Rootz family of casinos is ready to hit the...
