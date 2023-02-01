Second half comeback leads Windber past Conemaugh Township
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 41, Carlisle 38
Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31
Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 79, Carlisle 51
Bald Eagle 54, Hollidaysburg 51
Bellwood-Antis 65, Williamsburg 61
West Branch 83, Glendale 56
Windber 41, Conemaugh Valley 37
