ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windber, PA

Second half comeback leads Windber past Conemaugh Township

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qLzS_0kYCPaba00

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 41, Carlisle 38
Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31
Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 79, Carlisle 51
Bald Eagle 54, Hollidaysburg 51
Bellwood-Antis 65, Williamsburg 61
West Branch 83, Glendale 56
Windber 41, Conemaugh Valley 37

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Henderson’s 12 propels Forest Hills to 17th win of the season

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLForest Hills 61, Penn Cambria 34Northern Cambria 82, Penns Manor 59Hollidaysburg 65, Penns Valley 29 BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBlacklick Valley 53, Ferndale 36Clearfield […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
WTAJ

Local student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

High school athletes across the country signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Below is the list of local student-athletes who signed. Daniel Batrus (Altoona) – Penn State University-Altoona, golfEthan Black (Conemaugh Township) – Penn State University, footballIan Brandt (State College) – Old Dominion, footballZach Billotte (Clearfield) – Clarion University, footballMaddie Cowfer (Altoona) – […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Saint Francis football signs six locals on National Signing Day

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis Red Flash football is going local. Six of the Red Flash’s 27 signees are from Central PA. Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, Altoona linebacker Manny Miller, Richland wide receiver Sam Penna, Windber linebacker John Shuster, Hollidaysburg kicker Ben Sosnowski, and Cambria Heights wide receiver Tanner Trybus are the newest Red […]
LORETTO, PA
WTAJ

Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
JEROME, PA
WTAJ

PA Highlands to hold admissions & athletics open house

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be holding an Admissions & Athletics Open House at its facilities on Monday, Feb. 20th. Attendees and their guests may choose to attend one of two sessions at either 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Individuals will learn about Penn Highlands and its opportunities, including academic […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Central hands Johnstown second loss of the season

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS PREP BASKETBALLCentral Martinsburg 69, Greater Johnstown 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLThere were no local girls games this Saturday.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Burns proposes tearing down excess public housing in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Noting that Cambria County has five times as many public housing units as comparably sized cities – a carryover from a bygone era – state Rep. Frank Burns is calling for a rightsizing at the Johnstown Housing Authority by tearing down excess units and rebuilding them in Philadelphia or elsewhere. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Windmill superloads to travel on Friday, Monday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. None of these […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Joyce announces funding for fire companies in Cambria, Huntingdon

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) announced that three fire companies in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District will be receiving grants. The grants come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program. The AFG award recipients are: “It is my privilege to announce that the Federal Emergency Management Agency […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney Phil honored as final Meteorologist Hall of Fame member

Watch Punxsutawney Phil’s annual prediction live on February 2, at 7 a.m. here. PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The town of Punxsutawney honored its last and furriest member of the Meteorologist Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony. The event was held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center downtown. There, members of […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County

Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Governor Shapiro lights Pa. Capitol green to celebrate Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday that green lights will illuminate the state Capitol to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles appearing in the Super Bowl. “Go Birds!” said Shapiro. The Capitol will be Eagles green until the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy