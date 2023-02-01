ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitport Charter Township, MI

Holton gets win over Newaygo in Tuesday hoops action

The Holton girls basketball team got a crucial win over Newaygo on Tuesday evening by a score of 43-29 in a non-conference contest. “Another game we really needed and this was a good team win where several girls all played a big role in the win,” said Holton head coach Robert Jordan.
NEWAYGO, MI
Fruitport Calvary Christian boys suffer loss at hands of West Michigan Aviation

The Fruitport Calvary Christian boys fell behind early and never recovered in an 80-60 loss to West Michigan Aviation Academy. “We aren’t good enough to have the myriad of mental mistakes, poor body language and lack of effort that we had in the first half and still compete,” said Calvary Christian coach Brad Richards. “Our coaches were pleased with how our players battled in the second half.”
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Decker scores 30 in Newaygo’s victory over Holton

Bryce Decker’s 30 points sparked Newaygo to a 69-44 victory over Holton on Tuesday night. The Lions sprinted out of the gate and led 22-14 after the first quarter and 44-23 at halftime. Newaygo never let up. The Lions led 58-32 after three quarters. Along with Decker’s 30 points,...
NEWAYGO, MI

