FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
localsportsjournal.com
Solid defense lifts North Muskegon over Shelby in WMC girls’ hoops action
The North Muskegon Norse turned in a solid team game on Thursday night and earned a 31-23 West Michigan Conference victory over the visiting Shelby Tigers. North Muskegon trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and 18-16 at the half. But, the Norse turned up the defense in the third quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory
Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian slides by Heights in boys’ hoops action
The Western Michigan Christian Warriors came out firing on Thursday and earned a 63-51 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. WMC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Jared Olsen with 20 points. Fisher Campbell tossed in 14 points while Kevin Jackson chipped in 10 points. The Warriors jumped out...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee
Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater cruises past Walkerville in Wednesday hoops action
Pentwater held a six-point lead at the half and then outscored Walkerville, 35-18 in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats for a 66-45 West Michigan D League boys basketball victory Wednesday night. Playing at home, the Wildcats finished the first quarter with a slight 13-12 edge before...
localsportsjournal.com
Thompson leads potent Whitehall offense in victory over Mona Shores
Camden Thompson poured in 31 points and added 15 rebounds and led the Whitehall Vikings to an 82-69 victory over the visiting Mona Shores Sailors on Tuesday night. Whitehall raced out to a 24-13 lead after one quarter and built the advantage to 49-33 at the half. Whitehall came out strong after halftime and led 66-37 after three quarters. The Sailors fought back in the final period with a 32-16 scoring advantage.
localsportsjournal.com
Geers scores 25 points in Kent City girls’ win over Sparta
Kent City junior Maddie Geers led the Kent City girls’ basketball team to a 55-33 non-conference win over Sparta on Tuesday evening. Geers had a game-high 25 points, hauled down nine rebounds, had five steals and two blocked shots for the Eagles. Senior Lexie Bowers tossed in 13 points,...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic’s fourth-quarter play leads to victory over Zion Christian
Hot shooting and some solid defense in the latter stages of the game sparked the Muskegon Catholic Crusaders on Tuesday night. The result was a 47-42 victory over Zion Christian. MCC raced to a 16-11 lead after one quarter, but Zion Christian turned the tables in the second quarter and...
localsportsjournal.com
Third-quarter run propels Calvary Christian girls to league victory over West Michigan Aviation
The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team outscored West Michigan Aviation Academy by 11 points in the pivotal quarter and finished with a 53-38 Alliance League victory on Tuesday evening. The game was tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles took a 17-14 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Fast start pushes Spring Lake girls to lopsided victory over WM Christian
There was no stopping the Spring Lake Laker girls on Tuesday night in a 66-27 victory over visiting Western Michigan Christian. The Lakers jumped out to a 17-1 lead and never look back. Spring Lake led 19-6 after one quarter and 29-10 at the half. The Lakers came out strong after halftime and outscored the Warriors, 37-17.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport Calvary Christian boys suffer loss at hands of West Michigan Aviation
The Fruitport Calvary Christian boys fell behind early and never recovered in an 80-60 loss to West Michigan Aviation Academy. “We aren’t good enough to have the myriad of mental mistakes, poor body language and lack of effort that we had in the first half and still compete,” said Calvary Christian coach Brad Richards. “Our coaches were pleased with how our players battled in the second half.”
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer honors memory of Jennifer Langlois in 5-1 victory over West Ottawa in prep hockey action
On a night when the Reeths-Puffer Rocket hockey team honored the memory of Jennifer Langlois, the Rockets played an inspired game and defeated Holland West Ottawa 5-1 at Trinity Health Arena. Jennifer Langlois, a teacher at Reeth-Puffer’s Central Elementary, passed away recently from a heart attack. The Langlois family has...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington sweeps Mason County Central in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling teams came out on the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night when the Orioles swept both the girls and boys matches against Mason County Central at Stix Bowling Lanes. The girls won their match, 30-0. Scores of the Baker games were 109-81 in the first and...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake boys roll to big victory over Western Michigan Christian
The Spring Lake boys’ basketball team lit it up in their victory over Western Michigan Christian on Tuesday evening. All 12 players tallied points and the Lakers won, 73-41. The Lakers jumped out front early and led 16-7 after the first quarter. The deficit grew even bigger in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestling team wraps up regular season with a split against Ludington, Hesperia
The Montague wrestling team finished the regular season with a 1-1 split on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats blew by Ludington, 84-0, but were edged out by Hesperia, 51-26. Chris Aebig, Joe Winkleman, Tyler Risch and Tristan Winkleblack went 2-0 on the evening. Ava Pelton posted a record of 1-0. Montague...
localsportsjournal.com
Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action
MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt has a double-double in leading Grand Haven past Zeeland West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Zeeland West in a non-conference contest on Tuesday evening. The Bucs topped the Dux, 44-33. Grand Haven led 22-15 at the half. Both teams went back and forth during the third period. The Bucs outscored the Dux 13-12 and led 35-27 with a quarter left to play.
localsportsjournal.com
Caleb Branch signs on to attend Ferris State University for cross country
Mona Shores senior Caleb Branch had a successful cross country career in high school and is now ready to take it to the next level. Branch signed his national letter of intent to run for Ferris State University. Branch signed Thursday afternoon in a ceremony at Mona Shores High School.
localsportsjournal.com
McDonald’s double-double sparks Fremont over Grant
GRANT– — Fremont’s Jordon McDonald proved to be too much to handle for Grant on Tuesday night. In the end, the Packers gained a 65-56 victory over the Tigers in a non-conference game. Fremont is now on a four-game winning streak. McDonald recorded a double-double with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks fall to Mid-Michigan College, 73-70
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks got off to a strong start, but could not sustain it in a 73-70 loss to Mid-Michigan College on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks got off to a great start in the first half as they jumped out to a 26-19 lead after the first 10 minutes. MCC increased their lead to 44-29 at the half by outscoring the Lakers 18-10 during the second stanza.
