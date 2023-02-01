The Fruitport Calvary Christian boys fell behind early and never recovered in an 80-60 loss to West Michigan Aviation Academy. “We aren’t good enough to have the myriad of mental mistakes, poor body language and lack of effort that we had in the first half and still compete,” said Calvary Christian coach Brad Richards. “Our coaches were pleased with how our players battled in the second half.”

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO