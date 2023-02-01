ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee

Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
MANISTEE, MI
Shoup scores 27 as Mason County Eastern gets by Bear Lake

CUSTER — Defense travels, and it also plays pretty well at home. The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team can attest after the Cardinals turned back Bear Lake, 45-32, in the West Michigan D League Wednesday night in Custer. Bear Lake struggled mightily to find a chink in the...
BEAR LAKE, MI
Western Michigan Christian slides by Heights in boys’ hoops action

The Western Michigan Christian Warriors came out firing on Thursday and earned a 63-51 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. WMC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Jared Olsen with 20 points. Fisher Campbell tossed in 14 points while Kevin Jackson chipped in 10 points. The Warriors jumped out...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory

Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
HART, MI
Pentwater falls to Marion in girls Tuesday hoops action

After falling behind by a 15-1 margin early, the Pentwater girls basketball team never recovered and lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Marion at home Tuesday night by a final score of 50-23. “We didn’t play as poorly as the score suggested,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. “We got a lot of really good looks, but missed some bunnies.
PENTWATER, MI
Decker scores 30 in Newaygo’s victory over Holton

Bryce Decker’s 30 points sparked Newaygo to a 69-44 victory over Holton on Tuesday night. The Lions sprinted out of the gate and led 22-14 after the first quarter and 44-23 at halftime. Newaygo never let up. The Lions led 58-32 after three quarters. Along with Decker’s 30 points,...
NEWAYGO, MI
Pentwater cruises past Walkerville in Wednesday hoops action

Pentwater held a six-point lead at the half and then outscored Walkerville, 35-18 in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats for a 66-45 West Michigan D League boys basketball victory Wednesday night. Playing at home, the Wildcats finished the first quarter with a slight 13-12 edge before...
WALKERVILLE, MI
Ludington sweeps Mason County Central in bowling action

Ludington’s bowling teams came out on the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night when the Orioles swept both the girls and boys matches against Mason County Central at Stix Bowling Lanes. The girls won their match, 30-0. Scores of the Baker games were 109-81 in the first and...
LUDINGTON, MI
Fast start pushes Spring Lake girls to lopsided victory over WM Christian

There was no stopping the Spring Lake Laker girls on Tuesday night in a 66-27 victory over visiting Western Michigan Christian. The Lakers jumped out to a 17-1 lead and never look back. Spring Lake led 19-6 after one quarter and 29-10 at the half. The Lakers came out strong after halftime and outscored the Warriors, 37-17.
SPRING LAKE, MI
North Muskegon falls to Holland Black River, 34-30

North Muskegon turned in a solid effort on Tuesday night in a 34-30 setback to Holland Black River. Black River canned its free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. “It was a hard-fought game and credit goes to Black River for making their free throws at the end of the game,” NM coach Sarah Knuth said. “We had good effort, but poor shooting with their defense were definite factors in our ability to put the ball in the basket on close shots.”
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action

MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
MUSKEGON, MI
Berndt has a double-double in leading Grand Haven past Zeeland West

The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Zeeland West in a non-conference contest on Tuesday evening. The Bucs topped the Dux, 44-33. Grand Haven led 22-15 at the half. Both teams went back and forth during the third period. The Bucs outscored the Dux 13-12 and led 35-27 with a quarter left to play.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
McDonald’s double-double sparks Fremont over Grant

GRANT– — Fremont’s Jordon McDonald proved to be too much to handle for Grant on Tuesday night. In the end, the Packers gained a 65-56 victory over the Tigers in a non-conference game. Fremont is now on a four-game winning streak. McDonald recorded a double-double with a...
FREMONT, MI

