localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee
Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
localsportsjournal.com
Solid defense lifts North Muskegon over Shelby in WMC girls’ hoops action
The North Muskegon Norse turned in a solid team game on Thursday night and earned a 31-23 West Michigan Conference victory over the visiting Shelby Tigers. North Muskegon trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and 18-16 at the half. But, the Norse turned up the defense in the third quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Shoup scores 27 as Mason County Eastern gets by Bear Lake
CUSTER — Defense travels, and it also plays pretty well at home. The Mason County Eastern boys basketball team can attest after the Cardinals turned back Bear Lake, 45-32, in the West Michigan D League Wednesday night in Custer. Bear Lake struggled mightily to find a chink in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian slides by Heights in boys’ hoops action
The Western Michigan Christian Warriors came out firing on Thursday and earned a 63-51 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. WMC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Jared Olsen with 20 points. Fisher Campbell tossed in 14 points while Kevin Jackson chipped in 10 points. The Warriors jumped out...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory
Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater falls to Marion in girls Tuesday hoops action
After falling behind by a 15-1 margin early, the Pentwater girls basketball team never recovered and lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Marion at home Tuesday night by a final score of 50-23. “We didn’t play as poorly as the score suggested,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. “We got a lot of really good looks, but missed some bunnies.
localsportsjournal.com
Decker scores 30 in Newaygo’s victory over Holton
Bryce Decker’s 30 points sparked Newaygo to a 69-44 victory over Holton on Tuesday night. The Lions sprinted out of the gate and led 22-14 after the first quarter and 44-23 at halftime. Newaygo never let up. The Lions led 58-32 after three quarters. Along with Decker’s 30 points,...
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced attack leads Fruitport to victory over Comstock Park
Four Fruitport Trojans scored in double figures on Tuesday night in a 70-55 victory over the Comstock Park Panthers in non-conference action. The Trojans offensive explosion started with a 16-7 first-quarter lead. The lead ballooned to 38-20 at halftime. Fruitport led 57-37 at the end of three. “We were able...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater cruises past Walkerville in Wednesday hoops action
Pentwater held a six-point lead at the half and then outscored Walkerville, 35-18 in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats for a 66-45 West Michigan D League boys basketball victory Wednesday night. Playing at home, the Wildcats finished the first quarter with a slight 13-12 edge before...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer honors memory of Jennifer Langlois in 5-1 victory over West Ottawa in prep hockey action
On a night when the Reeths-Puffer Rocket hockey team honored the memory of Jennifer Langlois, the Rockets played an inspired game and defeated Holland West Ottawa 5-1 at Trinity Health Arena. Jennifer Langlois, a teacher at Reeth-Puffer’s Central Elementary, passed away recently from a heart attack. The Langlois family has...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington sweeps Mason County Central in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling teams came out on the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night when the Orioles swept both the girls and boys matches against Mason County Central at Stix Bowling Lanes. The girls won their match, 30-0. Scores of the Baker games were 109-81 in the first and...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic’s fourth-quarter play leads to victory over Zion Christian
Hot shooting and some solid defense in the latter stages of the game sparked the Muskegon Catholic Crusaders on Tuesday night. The result was a 47-42 victory over Zion Christian. MCC raced to a 16-11 lead after one quarter, but Zion Christian turned the tables in the second quarter and...
localsportsjournal.com
Fast start pushes Spring Lake girls to lopsided victory over WM Christian
There was no stopping the Spring Lake Laker girls on Tuesday night in a 66-27 victory over visiting Western Michigan Christian. The Lakers jumped out to a 17-1 lead and never look back. Spring Lake led 19-6 after one quarter and 29-10 at the half. The Lakers came out strong after halftime and outscored the Warriors, 37-17.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon falls to Holland Black River, 34-30
North Muskegon turned in a solid effort on Tuesday night in a 34-30 setback to Holland Black River. Black River canned its free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. “It was a hard-fought game and credit goes to Black River for making their free throws at the end of the game,” NM coach Sarah Knuth said. “We had good effort, but poor shooting with their defense were definite factors in our ability to put the ball in the basket on close shots.”
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestling team wraps up regular season with a split against Ludington, Hesperia
The Montague wrestling team finished the regular season with a 1-1 split on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats blew by Ludington, 84-0, but were edged out by Hesperia, 51-26. Chris Aebig, Joe Winkleman, Tyler Risch and Tristan Winkleblack went 2-0 on the evening. Ava Pelton posted a record of 1-0. Montague...
localsportsjournal.com
Caleb Branch signs on to attend Ferris State University for cross country
Mona Shores senior Caleb Branch had a successful cross country career in high school and is now ready to take it to the next level. Branch signed his national letter of intent to run for Ferris State University. Branch signed Thursday afternoon in a ceremony at Mona Shores High School.
localsportsjournal.com
Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action
MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt has a double-double in leading Grand Haven past Zeeland West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Zeeland West in a non-conference contest on Tuesday evening. The Bucs topped the Dux, 44-33. Grand Haven led 22-15 at the half. Both teams went back and forth during the third period. The Bucs outscored the Dux 13-12 and led 35-27 with a quarter left to play.
localsportsjournal.com
McDonald’s double-double sparks Fremont over Grant
GRANT– — Fremont’s Jordon McDonald proved to be too much to handle for Grant on Tuesday night. In the end, the Packers gained a 65-56 victory over the Tigers in a non-conference game. Fremont is now on a four-game winning streak. McDonald recorded a double-double with a...
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Jan. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. On the boys side, a four-way tie for first place in the OK...
