Spring Lake, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian slides by Heights in boys’ hoops action

The Western Michigan Christian Warriors came out firing on Thursday and earned a 63-51 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. WMC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Jared Olsen with 20 points. Fisher Campbell tossed in 14 points while Kevin Jackson chipped in 10 points. The Warriors jumped out...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory

Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake boys roll to big victory over Western Michigan Christian

The Spring Lake boys’ basketball team lit it up in their victory over Western Michigan Christian on Tuesday evening. All 12 players tallied points and the Lakers won, 73-41. The Lakers jumped out front early and led 16-7 after the first quarter. The deficit grew even bigger in the...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee

Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake falls to Holland Christian in swimming action

The Spring Lake boys swim team put forth a valiant effort against a tough OK Conference-Blue opponent on Tuesday evening. The Lakers fell short to a tough Holland Christian squad, 100-81. “As it goes year after year, competing with Holland Christian brings out the best in us,” said Spring Lake...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna slides by Chippewa Hills in girls’ basketball action

Host Ravenna held on in the late going and earned a 31-28 girls basketball victory over Chippewa Hills. Ravenna led 7-4 after the opening quarter and extended it to 19-11 at the half. Chippewa Hills outscored Ravenna 17-12 in the second half, including 12-8 in the final quarter, only to fall three points short.
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action

MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Balanced attack leads Montague boys over Mason County Central

SCOTTVILLE — This one was close all the way. A red-hot Montague boys squad extended its winning streak to four games with a 63-60 win over Mason County Central on Tuesday. Visiting Montague edged ahead, 15-14, at the end of the first quarter and then outscored the Spartans, 17-14 in the second to build a 32-28 edge at the half.
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Berndt has a double-double in leading Grand Haven past Zeeland West

The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Zeeland West in a non-conference contest on Tuesday evening. The Bucs topped the Dux, 44-33. Grand Haven led 22-15 at the half. Both teams went back and forth during the third period. The Bucs outscored the Dux 13-12 and led 35-27 with a quarter left to play.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater cruises past Walkerville in Wednesday hoops action

Pentwater held a six-point lead at the half and then outscored Walkerville, 35-18 in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats for a 66-45 West Michigan D League boys basketball victory Wednesday night. Playing at home, the Wildcats finished the first quarter with a slight 13-12 edge before...
WALKERVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

McDonald’s double-double sparks Fremont over Grant

GRANT– — Fremont’s Jordon McDonald proved to be too much to handle for Grant on Tuesday night. In the end, the Packers gained a 65-56 victory over the Tigers in a non-conference game. Fremont is now on a four-game winning streak. McDonald recorded a double-double with a...
FREMONT, MI

