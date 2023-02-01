SCOTTVILLE — This one was close all the way. A red-hot Montague boys squad extended its winning streak to four games with a 63-60 win over Mason County Central on Tuesday. Visiting Montague edged ahead, 15-14, at the end of the first quarter and then outscored the Spartans, 17-14 in the second to build a 32-28 edge at the half.

MONTAGUE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO