The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks got off to a strong start, but could not sustain it in a 73-70 loss to Mid-Michigan College on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks got off to a great start in the first half as they jumped out to a 26-19 lead after the first 10 minutes. MCC increased their lead to 44-29 at the half by outscoring the Lakers 18-10 during the second stanza.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO