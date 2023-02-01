ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory

Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee

Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Holton gets win over Newaygo in Tuesday hoops action

The Holton girls basketball team got a crucial win over Newaygo on Tuesday evening by a score of 43-29 in a non-conference contest. “Another game we really needed and this was a good team win where several girls all played a big role in the win,” said Holton head coach Robert Jordan.
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian slides by Heights in boys’ hoops action

The Western Michigan Christian Warriors came out firing on Thursday and earned a 63-51 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. WMC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Jared Olsen with 20 points. Fisher Campbell tossed in 14 points while Kevin Jackson chipped in 10 points. The Warriors jumped out...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater falls to Marion in girls Tuesday hoops action

After falling behind by a 15-1 margin early, the Pentwater girls basketball team never recovered and lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Marion at home Tuesday night by a final score of 50-23. “We didn’t play as poorly as the score suggested,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. “We got a lot of really good looks, but missed some bunnies.
PENTWATER, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington sweeps Mason County Central in bowling action

Ludington’s bowling teams came out on the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night when the Orioles swept both the girls and boys matches against Mason County Central at Stix Bowling Lanes. The girls won their match, 30-0. Scores of the Baker games were 109-81 in the first and...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna slides by Chippewa Hills in girls’ basketball action

Host Ravenna held on in the late going and earned a 31-28 girls basketball victory over Chippewa Hills. Ravenna led 7-4 after the opening quarter and extended it to 19-11 at the half. Chippewa Hills outscored Ravenna 17-12 in the second half, including 12-8 in the final quarter, only to fall three points short.
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic comes up short against Zion Christian in girls hoops

The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders dropped a 50-27 decision to Byron Center Zion Christian on Tuesday night. The game was tied at 7-all after one quarter, but a second-quarter surge lifted Zion Christian to a 23-17 halftime lead. The Crusaders’ deficit grew to 35-23 after three quarters. Carrie Ladd led...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action

MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Berndt has a double-double in leading Grand Haven past Zeeland West

The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Zeeland West in a non-conference contest on Tuesday evening. The Bucs topped the Dux, 44-33. Grand Haven led 22-15 at the half. Both teams went back and forth during the third period. The Bucs outscored the Dux 13-12 and led 35-27 with a quarter left to play.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

McDonald’s double-double sparks Fremont over Grant

GRANT– — Fremont’s Jordon McDonald proved to be too much to handle for Grant on Tuesday night. In the end, the Packers gained a 65-56 victory over the Tigers in a non-conference game. Fremont is now on a four-game winning streak. McDonald recorded a double-double with a...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lady Jayhawks fall to Mid-Michigan College, 73-70

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks got off to a strong start, but could not sustain it in a 73-70 loss to Mid-Michigan College on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks got off to a great start in the first half as they jumped out to a 26-19 lead after the first 10 minutes. MCC increased their lead to 44-29 at the half by outscoring the Lakers 18-10 during the second stanza.
MUSKEGON, MI
UPMATTERS

How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
ESCANABA, MI

