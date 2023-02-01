Read full article on original website
Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory
Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee
Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
Holton gets win over Newaygo in Tuesday hoops action
The Holton girls basketball team got a crucial win over Newaygo on Tuesday evening by a score of 43-29 in a non-conference contest. “Another game we really needed and this was a good team win where several girls all played a big role in the win,” said Holton head coach Robert Jordan.
Solid defense lifts North Muskegon over Shelby in WMC girls’ hoops action
The North Muskegon Norse turned in a solid team game on Thursday night and earned a 31-23 West Michigan Conference victory over the visiting Shelby Tigers. North Muskegon trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and 18-16 at the half. But, the Norse turned up the defense in the third quarter...
Western Michigan Christian slides by Heights in boys’ hoops action
The Western Michigan Christian Warriors came out firing on Thursday and earned a 63-51 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. WMC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Jared Olsen with 20 points. Fisher Campbell tossed in 14 points while Kevin Jackson chipped in 10 points. The Warriors jumped out...
Pentwater falls to Marion in girls Tuesday hoops action
After falling behind by a 15-1 margin early, the Pentwater girls basketball team never recovered and lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Marion at home Tuesday night by a final score of 50-23. “We didn’t play as poorly as the score suggested,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. “We got a lot of really good looks, but missed some bunnies.
Ludington sweeps Mason County Central in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling teams came out on the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night when the Orioles swept both the girls and boys matches against Mason County Central at Stix Bowling Lanes. The girls won their match, 30-0. Scores of the Baker games were 109-81 in the first and...
Balanced attack leads Fruitport to victory over Comstock Park
Four Fruitport Trojans scored in double figures on Tuesday night in a 70-55 victory over the Comstock Park Panthers in non-conference action. The Trojans offensive explosion started with a 16-7 first-quarter lead. The lead ballooned to 38-20 at halftime. Fruitport led 57-37 at the end of three. “We were able...
Muskegon Catholic’s fourth-quarter play leads to victory over Zion Christian
Hot shooting and some solid defense in the latter stages of the game sparked the Muskegon Catholic Crusaders on Tuesday night. The result was a 47-42 victory over Zion Christian. MCC raced to a 16-11 lead after one quarter, but Zion Christian turned the tables in the second quarter and...
Third-quarter run propels Calvary Christian girls to league victory over West Michigan Aviation
The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team outscored West Michigan Aviation Academy by 11 points in the pivotal quarter and finished with a 53-38 Alliance League victory on Tuesday evening. The game was tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles took a 17-14 lead...
Reeths-Puffer honors memory of Jennifer Langlois in 5-1 victory over West Ottawa in prep hockey action
On a night when the Reeths-Puffer Rocket hockey team honored the memory of Jennifer Langlois, the Rockets played an inspired game and defeated Holland West Ottawa 5-1 at Trinity Health Arena. Jennifer Langlois, a teacher at Reeth-Puffer’s Central Elementary, passed away recently from a heart attack. The Langlois family has...
Montague wrestling team wraps up regular season with a split against Ludington, Hesperia
The Montague wrestling team finished the regular season with a 1-1 split on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats blew by Ludington, 84-0, but were edged out by Hesperia, 51-26. Chris Aebig, Joe Winkleman, Tyler Risch and Tristan Winkleblack went 2-0 on the evening. Ava Pelton posted a record of 1-0. Montague...
Ravenna slides by Chippewa Hills in girls’ basketball action
Host Ravenna held on in the late going and earned a 31-28 girls basketball victory over Chippewa Hills. Ravenna led 7-4 after the opening quarter and extended it to 19-11 at the half. Chippewa Hills outscored Ravenna 17-12 in the second half, including 12-8 in the final quarter, only to fall three points short.
Muskegon Catholic comes up short against Zion Christian in girls hoops
The Muskegon Catholic Crusaders dropped a 50-27 decision to Byron Center Zion Christian on Tuesday night. The game was tied at 7-all after one quarter, but a second-quarter surge lifted Zion Christian to a 23-17 halftime lead. The Crusaders’ deficit grew to 35-23 after three quarters. Carrie Ladd led...
Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action
MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
Berndt has a double-double in leading Grand Haven past Zeeland West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Zeeland West in a non-conference contest on Tuesday evening. The Bucs topped the Dux, 44-33. Grand Haven led 22-15 at the half. Both teams went back and forth during the third period. The Bucs outscored the Dux 13-12 and led 35-27 with a quarter left to play.
McDonald’s double-double sparks Fremont over Grant
GRANT– — Fremont’s Jordon McDonald proved to be too much to handle for Grant on Tuesday night. In the end, the Packers gained a 65-56 victory over the Tigers in a non-conference game. Fremont is now on a four-game winning streak. McDonald recorded a double-double with a...
Lady Jayhawks fall to Mid-Michigan College, 73-70
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks got off to a strong start, but could not sustain it in a 73-70 loss to Mid-Michigan College on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks got off to a great start in the first half as they jumped out to a 26-19 lead after the first 10 minutes. MCC increased their lead to 44-29 at the half by outscoring the Lakers 18-10 during the second stanza.
Caleb Branch signs on to attend Ferris State University for cross country
Mona Shores senior Caleb Branch had a successful cross country career in high school and is now ready to take it to the next level. Branch signed his national letter of intent to run for Ferris State University. Branch signed Thursday afternoon in a ceremony at Mona Shores High School.
How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
