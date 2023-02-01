North Muskegon turned in a solid effort on Tuesday night in a 34-30 setback to Holland Black River. Black River canned its free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. “It was a hard-fought game and credit goes to Black River for making their free throws at the end of the game,” NM coach Sarah Knuth said. “We had good effort, but poor shooting with their defense were definite factors in our ability to put the ball in the basket on close shots.”

