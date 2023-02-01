ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory

Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian slides by Heights in boys’ hoops action

The Western Michigan Christian Warriors came out firing on Thursday and earned a 63-51 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. WMC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Jared Olsen with 20 points. Fisher Campbell tossed in 14 points while Kevin Jackson chipped in 10 points. The Warriors jumped out...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee

Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater falls to Marion in girls Tuesday hoops action

After falling behind by a 15-1 margin early, the Pentwater girls basketball team never recovered and lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Marion at home Tuesday night by a final score of 50-23. “We didn’t play as poorly as the score suggested,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. “We got a lot of really good looks, but missed some bunnies.
PENTWATER, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington sweeps Mason County Central in bowling action

Ludington’s bowling teams came out on the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night when the Orioles swept both the girls and boys matches against Mason County Central at Stix Bowling Lanes. The girls won their match, 30-0. Scores of the Baker games were 109-81 in the first and...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action

MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon falls to Holland Black River, 34-30

North Muskegon turned in a solid effort on Tuesday night in a 34-30 setback to Holland Black River. Black River canned its free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. “It was a hard-fought game and credit goes to Black River for making their free throws at the end of the game,” NM coach Sarah Knuth said. “We had good effort, but poor shooting with their defense were definite factors in our ability to put the ball in the basket on close shots.”
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
oceanacountypress.com

News alert: ice rescue on Butternut Lake

NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were dispatched to an ice rescue on Butternut Lake on East Spring Hill Drive by McLaren Lake near Hesperia Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 12:15 p.m. It was reported that a man fell through the ice.
HESPERIA, MI

