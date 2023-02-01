Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory
Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
localsportsjournal.com
Solid defense lifts North Muskegon over Shelby in WMC girls’ hoops action
The North Muskegon Norse turned in a solid team game on Thursday night and earned a 31-23 West Michigan Conference victory over the visiting Shelby Tigers. North Muskegon trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and 18-16 at the half. But, the Norse turned up the defense in the third quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian slides by Heights in boys’ hoops action
The Western Michigan Christian Warriors came out firing on Thursday and earned a 63-51 victory over the Muskegon Heights Tigers. WMC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Jared Olsen with 20 points. Fisher Campbell tossed in 14 points while Kevin Jackson chipped in 10 points. The Warriors jumped out...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestling team wraps up regular season with a split against Ludington, Hesperia
The Montague wrestling team finished the regular season with a 1-1 split on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats blew by Ludington, 84-0, but were edged out by Hesperia, 51-26. Chris Aebig, Joe Winkleman, Tyler Risch and Tristan Winkleblack went 2-0 on the evening. Ava Pelton posted a record of 1-0. Montague...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee
Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater falls to Marion in girls Tuesday hoops action
After falling behind by a 15-1 margin early, the Pentwater girls basketball team never recovered and lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Marion at home Tuesday night by a final score of 50-23. “We didn’t play as poorly as the score suggested,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. “We got a lot of really good looks, but missed some bunnies.
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer honors memory of Jennifer Langlois in 5-1 victory over West Ottawa in prep hockey action
On a night when the Reeths-Puffer Rocket hockey team honored the memory of Jennifer Langlois, the Rockets played an inspired game and defeated Holland West Ottawa 5-1 at Trinity Health Arena. Jennifer Langlois, a teacher at Reeth-Puffer’s Central Elementary, passed away recently from a heart attack. The Langlois family has...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington sweeps Mason County Central in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling teams came out on the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night when the Orioles swept both the girls and boys matches against Mason County Central at Stix Bowling Lanes. The girls won their match, 30-0. Scores of the Baker games were 109-81 in the first and...
localsportsjournal.com
Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action
MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon falls to Holland Black River, 34-30
North Muskegon turned in a solid effort on Tuesday night in a 34-30 setback to Holland Black River. Black River canned its free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. “It was a hard-fought game and credit goes to Black River for making their free throws at the end of the game,” NM coach Sarah Knuth said. “We had good effort, but poor shooting with their defense were definite factors in our ability to put the ball in the basket on close shots.”
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced attack leads Fruitport to victory over Comstock Park
Four Fruitport Trojans scored in double figures on Tuesday night in a 70-55 victory over the Comstock Park Panthers in non-conference action. The Trojans offensive explosion started with a 16-7 first-quarter lead. The lead ballooned to 38-20 at halftime. Fruitport led 57-37 at the end of three. “We were able...
localsportsjournal.com
Caleb Branch signs on to attend Ferris State University for cross country
Mona Shores senior Caleb Branch had a successful cross country career in high school and is now ready to take it to the next level. Branch signed his national letter of intent to run for Ferris State University. Branch signed Thursday afternoon in a ceremony at Mona Shores High School.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic’s fourth-quarter play leads to victory over Zion Christian
Hot shooting and some solid defense in the latter stages of the game sparked the Muskegon Catholic Crusaders on Tuesday night. The result was a 47-42 victory over Zion Christian. MCC raced to a 16-11 lead after one quarter, but Zion Christian turned the tables in the second quarter and...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids-area athletes seal college pledges on 2023 national signing day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The reward has arrived for Grand Rapids-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized...
Help choose the name for the new West Michigan Women's Pro Volleyball team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans now have a say in the name for the new women's pro volleyball league coming to West Michigan. The unnamed volleyball team is coming to Van Andel Arena in 2024. The community is asked to submit their suggestions on the website here. The contest...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
‘Fantastic plant’ is new home of growing manufacturer moving from Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights’ loss is Egelston Township’s gain with the recent relocation of a growing manufacturing company named the “best of the best” last year. Rolar Products has moved into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Egelston Township, leaving its location in Muskegon Heights.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: ice rescue on Butternut Lake
NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were dispatched to an ice rescue on Butternut Lake on East Spring Hill Drive by McLaren Lake near Hesperia Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 12:15 p.m. It was reported that a man fell through the ice.
