People close to Tom Brady believe he is leaning 1 direction with retirement decision

Tom Brady has not yet said whether he will retire or continue to play in 2023. But those close to the quarterback apparently believe Brady is leaning one direction.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud published an article Tuesday about Brady’s future .

Stroud says “many close to him believe it’s likely” that Brady will continue his playing career.

Brady felt pushed towards retirement last offseason. His retirement lasted around a month before he talked to the Buccaneers about a return to Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

But between injuries to several key Bucs players and the turmoil surrounding Brady’s divorce, the veteran QB apparently entered 2022 knowing it was a lost season .

Stroud’s article discusses the potential suitors for Brady. He mentions the San Francisco 49ers as a possibility now that Brock Purdy is injured . Stroud also indicates that Brady has a good relationship with the Bucs’ owners and suggests the 45-year-old may try to give them one more good season to make up for 2022.

The Bucs went 8-9 this season but got smashed by the Cowboys 31-14 in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs. Brady set an NFL record for completions (490) and passing attempts (733) in 2022, though the Bucs finished 25th in the league in points and 15th in yards.

