ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

People close to Tom Brady believe he is leaning 1 direction with retirement decision

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wj9b_0kYCLUXu00

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has not yet said whether he will retire or continue to play in 2023. But those close to the quarterback apparently believe Brady is leaning one direction.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud published an article Tuesday about Brady’s future .

Stroud says “many close to him believe it’s likely” that Brady will continue his playing career.

Brady felt pushed towards retirement last offseason. His retirement lasted around a month before he talked to the Buccaneers about a return to Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

But between injuries to several key Bucs players and the turmoil surrounding Brady’s divorce, the veteran QB apparently entered 2022 knowing it was a lost season .

Stroud’s article discusses the potential suitors for Brady. He mentions the San Francisco 49ers as a possibility now that Brock Purdy is injured . Stroud also indicates that Brady has a good relationship with the Bucs’ owners and suggests the 45-year-old may try to give them one more good season to make up for 2022.

The Bucs went 8-9 this season but got smashed by the Cowboys 31-14 in the Wild Card Round of the NFC playoffs. Brady set an NFL record for completions (490) and passing attempts (733) in 2022, though the Bucs finished 25th in the league in points and 15th in yards.

The post People close to Tom Brady believe he is leaning 1 direction with retirement decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option

Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is not taking any chances ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. Speaking this week on the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce issued a request to fans of the team before the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles — to leave Philly’s iconic Rocky Balboa statue alone. “Chiefs [fans], do... The post Travis Kelce has 1 big request for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses his future as a broadcaster

Many people thought that Tom Brady was going to keep playing in 2023 and were therefore surprised by his Wednesday announcement that he is retiring. Perhaps had everyone listened to what Brady said on his most recent podcast about broadcasting, they wouldn’t have been so surprised. Brady spoke about broadcasting during the Monday episode of... The post Tom Brady addresses his future as a broadcaster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos

DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid already ruling out 1 key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman... The post Andy Reid already ruling out 1 key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
198K+
Followers
24K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy