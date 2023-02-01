ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Hundreds of dogs, puppies euthanized in January for space

By Marco Torrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjZUC_0kYCKtAU00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The overpopulation of dogs in our animal shelters is still at an all-time high. An increase in dogs means an increase in dog deaths.

Hundreds of dogs were killed in January and most of them were puppies. All because of backyard breeders and people refusing to get animals spayed or neutered. This number is not expected to decrease anytime soon.

3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is overwhelmed.

“We’re looking to take in more dogs than we ever have and last year was a record-breaking year, this year is going to break that record,” Joshua Proctor the animal behaviorist for the Bakersfield Animal Care Center said.

Hundreds of dogs are taken in every single week. January already breaking the center’s record.

“We are going to be looking at anywhere from 650 to 670 dogs to end off the month and that’s 200 dogs more year to date than 2022,” Proctor said.

The number of dogs euthanized hasn’t gone down either. It’s the opposite.

“It’s actually increasing. This month alone we’ve already done more than 200 euthanasia,” Proctor said. “This is dominantly puppies, toddlers and large breed dogs.”

Joshua Proctor the Animal Behaviorist for Bakersfield Animal Care Center says it’d be too cruel to raise a puppy its entire adolescent life in the center.

“There just doesn’t seem to be a market for them anymore. At this age all puppies know how to do is eat, poop and chew on things,” Proctor said. “They are very destructive and a lot of people don’t have time to train and training costs a lot of money and with our economy we see people spending less money on dogs.”

It isn’t just the city animal shelter seeing these issues either.

“As for our incoming dogs and cats it’s comparable to our 2019 pre-pandemic levels,” Nick Cullen the Director of Kern County Animal Services said.

Experts say this is a community-wide issue and it’ll take a community to fix it. Adopting, spaying and neutering your pets as well as keeping up on vaccinations for your dogs are all going to be needed to fix this crisis. It won’t be a quick fix either. Even with everyone’s support, it’ll take years to get things fixed and dog deaths down.

Josh Amaro
2d ago

This is horrible! There has to be a better plan for spay/neuter programs here in Kern county. The voucher system has to be restructured, there has to be a better way to provide this service. Critters without Litters does an amazing job, however they are one facility that is limited to appointment and currently even if you have a voucher it will take months for an appointment. In that timeframe litters are made and more puppies to worry about. Kern county should have mobile spray and neuter vans as they do in the LA area. No voucher needed just bring your pet and get it done!! We have to do better for the loving pet owners that want to have there pets fixed, however just do not have the means to make it happen. We have to think outside the box and fix this over population of pets. Lord Jesus guide us to help your loving creatures. 🙏🏼

Jill Winter
1d ago

That's so wrong. They need to find a better solution. How about give the dogs and cats away free. I'm sure there would be plenty of people who would be willing to adopted a pet.

Guest
2d ago

How about contacting other shelters that are not full and transfer them there. But I guess that would require some work.

