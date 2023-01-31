Read full article on original website
Livingston County Sheriff seeking assistance from public in investigation into theft of stolen wheels and tires
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation into an alleged theft. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup broke down on U. S. Highway 65 near the Chula junction on January 28th. The owner saw the vehicle on the afternoon of January 29th and all was said to be fine. The owner planned to have the pickup towed on January 30th. The pickup was discovered on January 30th sitting on blocks. The vehicle had been jacked up, and all four tires and wheels had been stolen.
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Macon man ejected in crash, life-flighted to hospital
MACON, Mo. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. after he was injured in an ATV crash. Christopher Maloney, 42, was operating a Honda TRX 400 EX eastbound on private property along South Allen Street in Macon when his vehicle hit a ditch, ejected Maloney, overturned and then came to rest on top of him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Livingston County Authorities Seeking Tips In Wheel Theft
Authorities in Livingston County are seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, that stole four wheels and tires off a pickup truck that had broken down near the junction of U.S. Highway 36 and Route K. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, January 30...
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Trenton Man Charged With Felony Assault in Grundy County Court
A Trenton man faces a felony assault charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Christopher J. Peterson faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Records list both charges from January 18. The court set Peterson’s bond at 25 thousand dollars cash...
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
Kirksville business owner calls natural gas hike, other factors 'big gut punch'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — While many northeast Missouri residents are coping with Liberty Utilities more than tripling its natural gas rates in early December 2022, local small businesses are taking a big hit too. The office manager at GNS Auto Body in downtown Kirksville got a big shock when she...
La Belle homes goes up in flames; cause under investigation
LA BELLE, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled a northeast Missouri house fire early Wednesday afternoon. Crews were paged out at 12:15 p.m. for a structure fire at 411 Main Street in LaBelle. Firefighters told the Edina Sentinel that smoke was coming from the front of the two-story home,...
FAYETTE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70
A Fayette man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Finley traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Finley’s vehicle overturned and came to rest partially blocking the driving lane.
McBride's bench trial date set after she waives jury trial
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a grandmother and the woman's three grandsons appeared in court on Tuesday and waived her right to a jury trial. Natasha McBride's bench trial is now set to start on May 1, 2023, and is...
Farmland Contracts Approved By Chillicothe City Council
Four farmland contracts were approved by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the extension of the contract with Price Farms for the property at the industrial park. The city had to have crop Insurance for this contract. The council approved getting the insurance and approved the extension of the lease where the city receives 1/3 of the value of the harvested crop.
Obituary & Services: Gary Rex Brown
Gary Rex Brown 86, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on January 30, 2023, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Gary was born on September 25, 1936, to parents Rex Brown and Wilmeth Stagner. Gary joined the Army after graduating High School at Chillicothe High School then when he got out of the army he became a farmer. He married JoAnn Lowe, in June 1959 she preceded him in death in 1999. Gary married Karen Elaine Stevenson in Miami Oklahoma on August 4, 2000 He was a member of the American Legion, MO. Cattleman Assoc, MO. Farm Bureau and Blue Mound Cowboy Church.
Obituary & Services: Teresa Lynn McCoy
Teresa Lynn McCoy, age 66, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by her family. Teresa was born on February 25, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Martha (McCoy) Brown. Teresa was a 1974 graduate of Dublin High School in Dublin, Ohio where she grew up. Her most rewarding place of employment was with Heartland Ministries from 2006-2013 where she lived and served. Teresa was known for her amazing work ethic, her contagious laugh, and how she touched so many lives. She loved to go to church and participate in all of the ministry activities. Teresa had a glow about her; the glow of Jesus flowing through her which was evident in her passion to help others find their way.
