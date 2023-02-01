Man found with 69 grams of methamphetamine during arrest
DECATUR, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A Decatur man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after the substance was found on his person during his arrest, according to law enforcement officials.
A spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department (DPD) said Brian Bell, 38, of Decatur, was seen getting rid of a bag of synthetic cannabinoids or spice while walking in the middle of Point Mallard Parkway SW.
Bell was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and disorderly conduct.
He was taken to the Morgan County Jail — where police say another 69 grams of methamphetamine was found hidden on his person. Methamphetamine trafficking was added to his charges.
