ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Local roundup: Crestwood boys basketball edges Hazleton Area as time expires

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Drew Sechleer hit two free throws with time expired in the second half to turn a potential loss into a 43-42 victory for Crestwood over Hazleton Area on Tuesday night in a WVC Division 1 boys basketball game.

The Cougars led 42-41 on the final possession when Sechleer was fouled on a 3-pointer as the clock ran out. He sank the first two shots to earn the win for the Comets, who saw Hazleton Area erase a 35-27 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Sechleer finished with a game-high 24 points. The Cougars got 18 from Luke Gennaro and 12 from Samy Guzman.

Pittston Area 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

The Patriots jumped out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter on the way to a win at home. Anthony Cencetti finished with 20 points, followed by Silvio Giardina (11) and Matt Walter (10).

Vincent Garrett led the Wolfpack with 11 points while Waarithi Oseni had 10.

Wyoming Valley West 57, Berwick 51

Zach Konopke scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Spartans from five points down heading into the final frame.

Emmanuel Lewis had 13 points for Valley West. The Bulldogs got 20 points from Jace Degroat and 12 from Sean Murphy.

Wyoming Seminary 41, MMI Prep 40

Jack Novelli scored 15 points while Jack Leahy and Chief Montalvo added nine apiece to help the Blue Knights hold off the Preppers.

Ryan Sones finished with 15 to lead MMI.

Nanticoke Area 57, Lake-Lehman 50

Jaidyn Johnson opened the night by scoring 13 in the first quarter en route to a 35-point performance in the Trojans’ win on the road.

The Black Knights were led by Corey Bean (19 points) and Joe Shiskowski (14).

Northwest 67, Benton 23

The Rangers led 25-2 after one quarter and four players finished in double figures.

Landon Hufford and Zac O’Day both scored 13 points while Josh Miner added 12 and Ryan Miner had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 31, Millville 25

Down by a point heading into the fourth quarter, the Rangers rallied for a road win behind 22 points from Charleigh Miner.

Miner finished 10-for-12 from the foul line, hitting 5-of-6 in the fourth.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Berwick 112, Wyoming Valley West 56

Madilyn Andrews won two individual events (200 IM, 100 free) and swam on two winning relay teams to lead the Bulldogs.

For the Spartans, Dinah Lazinsky took first in the 100 breast.

BOYS SWIMMING

Wyoming Valley West 112, Berwick 42

The team of Noah Hiedcavage, Chris Hummel, Cole Bolesta and Antonio Torres combined to win all three relay events for Valley West. Bolesta (100 fly) and Hummel (110 breast) added an individual win apiece.

Thomas Andrews won the 50 free and 100 free for the Bulldogs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 43, Hazleton Area 42

HAZLETON AREA (42) — Santiago 1 0-0 2, Gennaro 7 0-0 18, Guzman 5 2-4 12, Catrone 1 2-2 4, Marshall 3 0-0 6, Coste 0 0-0 0, Melenciano 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 42.

CRESTWOOD (43) — Czapla 2 0-0 4, Sklarosky 1 3-6 5, Wright 1 0-3 2, D. Sechleer 7 7-8 24, Burbank 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Agapito 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-17 43.

Hazleton Area`4`10`13`15 — 42

Crestwood`14`10`11`8 — 43

Three-point goals — HAZ 4 (Gennaro 4); CRE 5 (D. Sechleer 3, Johnson 2)

Pittston Area 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

WILKES-BARRE AREA (37) — Jannuzzi 2 0-0 4, Oseni 4 2-4 10, Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Garrett 4 1-2 11, Rodriguez 0 0-2 0, Cottle 1 1-2 3, Egbeto 1 1-2 3, Ascerno 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-12 37.

PITTSTON AREA (49) — Giardina 3 2-3 11, Long 2 0-0 4, Walter 5 0-1 10, Clarke 2 0-0 4, Cencetti 7 4-4 20, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Ivey 0 0-0 0, Barbieri 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lynn 0 0-0 0, Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-8 49.

Wilkes-Barre Area`3`9`14`11 — 37

Pittston Area`16`9`19`5 — 49

Three-point goals — WBA 2 (Garrett 2); PA 5 (Giardina 3, Cencetti 2)

Wyoming Seminary 41, MMI Prep 40

MMI PREP (40) — Lispi 3 0-0 6, Pantages 1 0-0 2, Sones 6 2-4 15, Pease 0 2-6 2, Brobst 3 0-0 6, Floryshak 3 0-0 9, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-10 40.

WYOMING SEMINARY (41) — Iskra 1 2-3 4, Novelli 6 0-0 15, Stull 1 1-2 4, J. Leahy 4 1-5 9, Montalvo 3 2-4 9, Hetton 0 0-0 0, Evan 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-14 41.

MMI Prep`11`13`9`7 — 40

Wyo. Seminary`10`12`10`9 — 41

Three-point goals — MMI 4 (Floryshak 3, Sones); SEM 5 (Novelli 3, Stull, Montalvo)

Wyoming Valley West 57, Berwick 51

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (57) — Wells 1 2-3 4, Konopke 7 7-7 24, Terry 0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 2 0-0 6, Walker 2 0-0 5, Lewis 5 0-1 13, Wojciechowski 2 0-0 5, McKenith 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-13 57.

BERWICK (51) — Murphy 4 4-4 12, Hanson 3 0-0 7, Howie 2 0-0 5, Degroat 7 0-0 20, Ramiro 1 2-2 4, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Guzman 1 0-0 3, Wiest 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-6 51.

Valley West`13`15`7`22 — 57

Berwick`11`19`10`11 — 51

Three-point goals — WVW 10 (Konopke 3, Lewis 3, Weatherspoon 2, Walker, Wojciechowski); BER 9 (Degroat 6, Hanson, Howie, Guzman)

Nanticoke Area 57, Lake-Lehman 50

NANTICOKE AREA (57) — Butczynski 0 1-2 1, Collins 0 0-0 0, Turak 2 3-5 7, Williams 0 0-0 0, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Florian 0 1-2 1, Mullery 1 1-2 4, Johnson 10 11-12 35, Jordan-Thomas 4 1-2 9. Totals 17 18-25 57.

LAKE-LEHMAN (50) — Paraschak 2 0-0 4, Shiskowski 6 2-2 14, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Bean 8 0-0 19, Berry 2 0-0 4, Hammett 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 2-2 50.

Nanticoke Area`19`12`13`13 — 57

Lake-Lehman`12`7`14`17 — 50

Three-point goals — NAN 5 (Johnson 4, Mullery); LL 4 (Bean 3, Hammett)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Berwick finishes third at 2A D2 duals

YATESVILLE – Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Berwick recovered from Wednesday’s semifinal loss at home as the No. 2 seed to win two consolation matches Saturday at Pittston Area and claim third place in Class 2A at the District 2 Dual Meet Wrestling Championships. WVC Division 1...
BERWICK, PA
Times Leader

Local Roundup: Lake-Lehman rallies past Wyoming Seminary

KINGSTON – Corey Bean scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the decisive fourth quarter as Lake-Lehman rallied for a 57-52 victory over Wyoming Seminary in a WVC boys basketball game on Friday night. Lehman outscored Seminary 22-9 over the final eight minutes. Gavin Paraschak, who finished with...
LEHMAN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Becahi, Notre Dame top seeds for D-11 team wrestling championship

As expected, Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame earned the top seeds for Saturday’s District 11 team wrestling championship. The one-day tournament will get underway at Freedom on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the 2A quarterfinals, then the 3A quarterfinals at 11 a.m., both sets of semifinals at 1 p.m. and the finals at 5:30 p.m. There will be no consolations or “true second” bouts.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Grandview Speedway Authorized for NASCAR Series

BECHTELSVILLE PA – Following a tradition begun in 1992, Grandview Speedway on Passmore Road again this year will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season, its Rogers Family owners confirmed Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Grandview Speedway competitors have been...
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Wyoming Area gets three applicants for vacant School Board seat

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wyoming Area School Board received letters of interest from three people regarding the available seat made vacant with the resignation of Paul Porfirio. The district did not provide names of the candidates. Porfirio submitted his resignation last week. It was...
WYOMING, PA
WBRE

Woman struck by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Matt Munisteri will perform with University of Scranton Jazz Band

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m., Performance Music at The University of Scranton will present a concert featuring The University of Scranton Jazz Band with special guest guitarist and vocalist Matt Munisteri. The 7:30 p.m. concert will take place in the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue.
SCRANTON, PA
Kristen Walters

Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing

According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say

PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
PALMERTON, PA
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy