Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Cage Match
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to collide inside a steel cage on RAW Is XXX but that match never happened. Instead, Damage CTRL assaulted Lynch for a minute or so, further taking the rivalry a notch up. This past week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was brought into the feud between Lynch and Bayley when the latter declared that the former Universal champion only married The Man because she was pregnant.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
ringsidenews.com
Former AWA Star Kenny Jay Passes Away
The wrestling world has been brought to prominence thanks to the efforts and contributions of talented in-ring performers. However, it is always sad to hear these incredible athletes who have mesmerized us for years suddenly leave us. Most recently, former AWA star Kenny “Jay” Benkowski passed away this week at the age of 85.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Dead Inside’ While Portraying Stardust Character In WWE
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Almost a year later, Rhodes has now become one of the biggest stars in the entire company. That being said, Rhodes has no love for his Stardust character. In fact, Rhodes recalled feeling dead inside while portraying the character.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixes The Bloodline From Roman Reigns’ New Merchandise
Roman Reigns’ heel turn in 2020 kickstarted after The Tribal Chief formed an unlikely alliance with Paul Heyman. Reigns brought The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa into the fold as well. It seems that Roman may be returning to his solo roots sooner than later. WWE dropped brand...
ringsidenews.com
The Usos Will Have Trouble Making WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
MVP Shuts Down Fan Claiming Dominik Mysterio Will Get ‘Killed’ For Prison Storyline
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems even MVP has become a fan of Dominik Mysterio now.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Multiple Matches Planned For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE is always a big question, because he keeps his contracts so close to the vest. He made a big return before the 2023 Royal Rumble event, and it appears that he will carry on a feud with Bobby Lashley. Now, the Beast Incarnate has, at least, two matches on the schedule.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s WWE Future Is An ‘Early Sticking Point’ For Discussions With Potential Buyers
Vince McMahon created a media stir in the past year with his involvement in a controversial pay-for-silence scandal, which was closely watched by the professional wrestling industry. Despite the intense scrutiny, McMahon was able to regain his status as the majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, giving him significant control over the company’s future direction. In fact, his future is an early sticking point for discussions with potential buyers.
ringsidenews.com
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At 68-Years-Old
The pro wrestling world has already seen a lot of sad news in 2023 so far. Now, we have lost another member of the pro wrestling community. Lanny Poffo has passed away at 68-years-old. Hacksaw Jim Duggan broke the news via Facebook that Lanny Poffo has passed away. He did...
ringsidenews.com
Samoa Joe Shows Off Gruesome Wound After TNT Title Win On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe remains one of the top stars in AEW after he made his return to AEW television a while ago. Since then, fans have been very happy to see him back. He won the TNT Title again on Dynamite this week and has now broken his silence on the matter.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Not WWE’s First Choice For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Match
WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania, and they are making rapid pace to the show of shows. Cody Rhodes’ big return at the Royal Rumble saw him pull down a massive win in the Alamodome. You never know what can happen as plans change in WWE, and it appears that Cody Rhodes might not have been WWE’s first choice.
ringsidenews.com
Commander Azeez Returns As Dabba Kato During NXT Vengeance Day
Commander Azeez was Apollo Crews confidante before the latter got sent back to NXT. Tonight, Azeez made his surprise comeback and reunited with Apollo. The reunion, however, didn’t last long. Apollo Crews squared off against Carmelo Hayes in a two-out-of-three falls match tonight during NXT Vengeance Day. Carmelo Hayes...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Says He Didn’t Fire Mandy Rose From WWE NXT
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Shawn Michaels wasn’t the one who fired Mandy Rose.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Have Time For WWE NXT Creative
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a scandal in the past year involving allegations of payoffs to keep accusations quiet. He is back in the thick of things now, and fans have been fearing the worst. That being said, it seems McMahon is not involved in NXT’s Creative department.
ringsidenews.com
Gallus Wins NXT Tag Team Titles During Vengeance Day
Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) ruled the tag team division in NXT UK, where they were the longest-reigning tag team champions. Tonight, the indomitable duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championship. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) put their NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against Pretty...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Explains Why Men’s Royal Rumble Match Didn’t Have NXT Talent
The WWE’s Royal Rumble event, one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, took place on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It ended up smashing a lot of records as well. That being said, the Men’s Royal Rumble match didn’t have NXT stars for a good reason.
Comments / 0