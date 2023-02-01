WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

12 HOURS AGO