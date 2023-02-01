Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Cage Match
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to collide inside a steel cage on RAW Is XXX but that match never happened. Instead, Damage CTRL assaulted Lynch for a minute or so, further taking the rivalry a notch up. This past week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was brought into the feud between Lynch and Bayley when the latter declared that the former Universal champion only married The Man because she was pregnant.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
ringsidenews.com
Former AWA Star Kenny Jay Passes Away
The wrestling world has been brought to prominence thanks to the efforts and contributions of talented in-ring performers. However, it is always sad to hear these incredible athletes who have mesmerized us for years suddenly leave us. Most recently, former AWA star Kenny “Jay” Benkowski passed away this week at the age of 85.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Dead Inside’ While Portraying Stardust Character In WWE
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Almost a year later, Rhodes has now become one of the biggest stars in the entire company. That being said, Rhodes has no love for his Stardust character. In fact, Rhodes recalled feeling dead inside while portraying the character.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Multiple Matches Planned For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE is always a big question, because he keeps his contracts so close to the vest. He made a big return before the 2023 Royal Rumble event, and it appears that he will carry on a feud with Bobby Lashley. Now, the Beast Incarnate has, at least, two matches on the schedule.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s WWE Future Is An ‘Early Sticking Point’ For Discussions With Potential Buyers
Vince McMahon created a media stir in the past year with his involvement in a controversial pay-for-silence scandal, which was closely watched by the professional wrestling industry. Despite the intense scrutiny, McMahon was able to regain his status as the majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, giving him significant control over the company’s future direction. In fact, his future is an early sticking point for discussions with potential buyers.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
ringsidenews.com
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At 68-Years-Old
The pro wrestling world has already seen a lot of sad news in 2023 so far. Now, we have lost another member of the pro wrestling community. Lanny Poffo has passed away at 68-years-old. Hacksaw Jim Duggan broke the news via Facebook that Lanny Poffo has passed away. He did...
ringsidenews.com
Samoa Joe Shows Off Gruesome Wound After TNT Title Win On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe remains one of the top stars in AEW after he made his return to AEW television a while ago. Since then, fans have been very happy to see him back. He won the TNT Title again on Dynamite this week and has now broken his silence on the matter.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Have Time For WWE NXT Creative
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a scandal in the past year involving allegations of payoffs to keep accusations quiet. He is back in the thick of things now, and fans have been fearing the worst. That being said, it seems McMahon is not involved in NXT’s Creative department.
