Workers remove barricades along the north side of SPID from Staples to Nile

UPDATE: 01/31/2023, 4:03 P.M.

Lane closures have been set up along South Padre Island Drive and feeder roads between Staples Street and Nile Drive since January 25 to perform utility repairs.

According to city officials, all utility repairs were completed on January 27.

"Crews began making emergency repairs to a waterline on Wednesday morning along the north side of SPID between Clare Drive and Prince Drive," said city officials.

The waterline crossed SPID, so repairs had to be made along the south side of the highway.

"Those repairs began Thursday afternoon and required work within the eastbound on-ramp between Airline Road and Nile Drive," said city officials.

City contractors removed the barricades on the north side of the highway on January 31, although some traffic controls remain in place.

Traffic controls still in place are as follows:

Eastbound through traffic along the feeder road is reduced to one lane at the signalized intersection of Airline Road and SPID.

The eastbound on-ramp between Airline Road and Nile Drive is closed.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane from Airline Road to Hanley Drive along the eastbound feeder road.

UPDATE: 01/26/2023, 1:01 p.m.

Portions of the eastbound South Padre Island Drive feeder road between Staples Street and Nile Drive will be partially restricted due to ongoing waterline repairs.

"Crews began making emergency repairs to a waterline on Wednesday morning along the north side of SPID between Clare Drive and Prince Drive," added city officials.

The waterline crosses SPID, so repairs must be made along the south side of the highway now.

"This stage of repairs requires work within the eastbound on-ramp between Airline Road and Nile Drive," said officials.

Access is still available to all businesses in the area.

Traffic impacted by the repairs is as follows:

The eastbound on-ramp between Staples Street and Airline Road is closed

Eastbound through traffic along the feeder road will be reduced to one lane at the signalized intersection of Airline Road and SPID

The eastbound on-ramp between Airline Road and Nile Drive is closed

Traffic is reduced to a single lane from Airline Road to Hanley Drive along the eastbound feeder road

The right-hand lane of SPID between Staples Street and Nile Drive is closed

Access is provided to all businesses in the area.

ORIGINAL: 01/25/2023, 9:07 a.m.

City crews set up an emergency road closure on the Westbound feeder of South Padre Island Drive to repair a waterline break on Wednesday morning.

"Crews began making emergency repairs this morning. Several Corpus Christi Water customers are impacted. Water services will be restored as soon as possible," said city officials.

Highway barricades have closed the westbound feeder road from Clare Dr. to Prince Dr. Traffic control is in place, and crews are directing all-through traffic being detoured at Clare Drive.

"Repairs to the waterline are underway. Traffic is reduced to a single lane from Nile Drive to Airline Road. Access is provided to all businesses in the area," said city officials.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the area, so please be cautious if you plan to drive through that area.

City officials have not specified how long it will take to repair the waterline break.

