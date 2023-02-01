ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Ceremony commemorates 55th anniversary of the Tet Offensive

By José Luis Martínez
 2 days ago
The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi hosted a memorial for 11 Coastal Bend residents who died during the Tet Offensive.

On Jan. 31, 1968, North Vietnam launched an attack on more than 100 cities across South Vietnam.

The offensive began on Tet, the Vietnamese New Year.

SPC 4 Jose G. Cortez was one of the Coastal Bend natives killed during the offensive.

His sisters Rosie Perez and Mary Maldonado attended the memorial marking the 55th anniversary of the Tet Offensive.

Perez says her brother had been declared missing in action.

His remains were recovered on Feb. 9, 1968.

Mary Perez still remembers the day she learned of her brother's death.

"I was walking home from school, from high school, and I saw that car from the United States Army, and I knew something was wrong right then and there," she said. "So, yes, I wish he was still alive, you know, but like many soldiers, he lost his life. And, you know, we're just so proud of every single soldier."

The Tet Offensive failed militarily, but it was viewed by some as a propaganda victory for North Vietnam.

The offensive lasted for nearly a month.

