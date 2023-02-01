Watch live: Bergen County St. Patrick's Day Parade hits the streets of Bergenfield

Go and get your green on, the 2023 Bergen County St. Patrick's Day Parade will march its way through Bergenfield on Sunday, March 12!

Those taking in the revelry from home can watch the parade -- live and afterwards -- right here on NorthJersey.com. Bookmark this page, share with friends and enjoy the sights and sounds of this year's groups marching along the green stripe.

Our pre-show kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Ryan Ross. Join us as we chat with parade-goers and organizers. We'll also have a special look back at Bergen County St. Patrick's Day parades of years past. And don't miss our sky angle on the parade route from the NorthJersey.com drone camera. Pour yourself a pint or a cuppa, cut a slice of Irish soda bread and settle in for the 41st annual parade broadcast on NorthJersey.com!

If you're attending the parade, come by and give us a wave at our broadcast booth on Washington Avenue near St. John's church. We're looking forward to seeing you! Afterwards, you can watch and share the replay anytime right here in the video player at the top of this article.

