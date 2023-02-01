ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloBeautiful

Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cX36x_0kYCFqz200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5rMV_0kYCFqz200

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Justine Skye’s face card never declines! The singer was recently spotted on Instagram after a talk show appearance where she posted a selfie of her glammed face and beautiful body, and we are in love!

The “What A Lie” singer showed her followers that she is still that girl when she took to the platform to share a stunning photo dump of herself after a performance on
Jimmy Kimmel Live .  For her performance, the beauty donned a black Christopher Esber gown that fit like a glove and featured a deep v neckline to expose her midriff and toned abs. Her glowing skin was glammed to perfection as she wore dramatic lashes and clear gloss on her lips. As for her hair, she wore her locs in tight curls with a side part to accent her beautiful face, and of course, her edges were perfectly laid. The starlet took to the social media platform to share a few photos of herself looking in the mirror and directly into the camera in a selfie style photo to show off her effortless style ahead of her talk show appearance. “I’m really like that,” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justine Skye (@justineskye)

Justine Skye just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and fashion! Her face card never declines and neither does her style because she just keeps winning! Beauties, what do you think about Justine’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Don’t miss…

10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game

Justine Skye Swears By This Beauty Product To Keep Her Skin Glowing

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best

Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
In Style

Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
WWD

Kim Petras Goes Electric Blue in Double-breasted Minidress at Billboard Power 100

Kim Petras made an electric arrival at Billboard’s Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the event, which celebrates music industry executives, Petras donned a metallic-blue minidress. Her dress was double-breasted, adorned with a series of black buttons along her torso, made out of a material mirroring scales. It had sharp definition around her shoulders and gave off iridescent colors of teal and violet. Petras wore her signature platinum-blond tresses styled straight, with icy-themed makeup, with stark white eyeliner and rosy blush. She wore thigh-high black boots that had a crushed-suede look and accessorized with some silver rings, earrings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy