KC Pet Project, Philadelphia animal shelter team up for Super Bowl special

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Pet Project is betting that the Super Bowl will be good for homeless pets.

The shelter is teaming up with the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia, also known as ACCT Philly , to offer $57 adoption fees on all dogs from now through Sunday, Feb. 12.

That $57 fee, of course, is in honor of Super Bowl LVII.

In addition to the adoption special, the shelters are trying to raise money to help people stay with their pets.

KC Pet Project is raising money for their Keep ‘Em Together Fund , and ACCT Philly is raising money for their P.E.T.S. Fund . Both programs help people who are struggling financially keep their pets.

The shelter that raises the least will have to name 10 adoptable pets after players on the opposing team.

“We knew as soon as the teams were set for the big game that we wanted to partner with our friends at ACCT Philly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project.

“This game always brings people together and what a better way to celebrate the teams and our communities by adopting a new best friend and supporting pets and people staying together in our cities.”

You can check out adoptable pets at Kansas City Pet Project here .

