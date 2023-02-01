Read full article on original website
KRDO
Colorado Springs announces location of new Senior Center, tentative construction timeline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Wed. the location of the new Senior Center. The center will be built adjacent to the current Senior Center building at the intersection of Caramillo Street and Hancock Avenue in the northeast corner of the Golf Acres property. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 and last 18-24 months, the city said.
Falling In Reverse, STYX among bands coming to Colorado Springs this February
With February comes more snow and love notes; so why not concerts? Skip the jaunt up to Denver and check out one of these local venues for some ear candy. It's possible that amidst these unique and creative names could be your next favorite band. Click on the act's name to purchase tickets.
cpr.org
Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
Big renovations coming to Dutch Clark Stadium
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dutch Clark Stadium will receive two phases of renovations from $5.2 million in tax incremental financing. Pueblo School District (D60) and the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) shared the news on Wednesday morning of the new improvements coming to the iconic stadium. “In this particular case, we had an economic development project […]
KJCT8
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We were contacted about a fee on a vehicle tag renewal form that a viewer claimed they hadn’t seen before about a $4 county clerk for hire fee. The writer wondered if the fee helped pick up the bill for former Mesa County Clerk...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Man Reads Real Reviews From Disgruntled Colorado Tourists in Funny TikTok Series
Some people just don't get Colorado.
KKTV
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
Letecia Stauch to appear in court for motions hearing
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson will appear in court for a motions hearing on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2. Letecia Stauch is expected to make an in-person appearance at the El Paso County Courts at 1:30 p.m. Police believe she killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom at their […]
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
Colorado spot known for vineyards among America's 'most beautiful small towns'
While many tourists visiting Colorado seem to head straight for the Central Mountain region, the far west stretches of the state shouldn't be overlooked. This area is home to a wide range of activities and attractions, including some great resorts, plenty of scenic views, and a vibrant and growing food and drink culture.
Ukrainian children who lost parents in the war arrive in Colorado
More than a dozen children who lost parents in Ukraine will spend 14 days with Colorado host families, doing activities like tubing in Frisco, Meow Wolf and even a Nuggets game.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
USPS looking to fill 600 open positions in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Some residents in mountain towns like Steamboat Springs haven't received their mail for weeks. On Wednesday and Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding job fairs for 600 open positions across the state. While those jobs are mostly for the Denver metro and Front Range area, USPS said it's still working on improving staffing and service in the high country.
8-year-old German Shepherd rescue healed of heartworm
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 8-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) spent months healing from heartworm. After receiving multiple medications and injections, Jordan, was healed of heartworm within four months of continuous vet checkups and a strict exercise regime, said HSPPR. “Treating heartworm is no easy feat, […]
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
