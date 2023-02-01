‘It could have been a lot worse’: Coyote chases, bites skier going down slopes at Schweitzer

Read full article on original website
Coyotes Chasing and Even Bitting Skiers in Idaho Has Fish and Game Perplexed
We have some dangerous and deadly animals in Idaho that are worth being frightened of. Here are the deadliest creatures big and little in the gem state... Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
bonnersferryherald.com
County Divers train in the Kootenai River
BONNERS FERRY — Law enforcement agencies participated in several training dives in the Kootenai River using a weighted dummy to practice search and recovery techniques. On Jan. 25, the Boundary County civers did the final dive to locate and recover the dummy which will be returned to Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
FOX 28 Spokane
Weather roller coaster!
Watching for lingering flurries north through this afternoon and the possiblity of freezing fog settling in overnight, with lows in the 20’s. That means we will likely see some cold and icy conditions to start your Thursday. Daytime highs continue to moderate, with daytime highs in the upper 30’s...
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
KXLY
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley law enforcement identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager’s...
KXLY
Law enforcement identifies teen suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Law enforcement has identified the suspect they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley over the weekend. Traffic Unit Investigators from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office found video that helped them identify a 16-year-old driver.
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
inlander.com
Turns out, a lot of people want to be cops in Spokane
Over the past three years, police departments across the country have reported challenges with staffing and attracting new recruits. Along with the broader economic factors, many police chiefs blamed the political climate and rhetoric stemming from the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. "I...
KXLY
Man accused of killing father arrested in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A man was arrested in Sandpoint on Sunday morning and is being charged with the murder of his father. The Sandpoint Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 1905 Browning Way near South Lincoln Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to police,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane residents asked for input on long-term housing solutions
The City of Spokane is launching a community housing survey about how the implementation of the Building Opportunity and Choices for All Interim Ordinance last year can help add housing inventory and meet the current need. It is also developing amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code that will...
bonnersferryherald.com
Man gets prison for threatening to shoot school and police
COEUR d’ALENE — Almost a year after his actions led to an armed standoff near Dalton Gardens Elementary School, a local man was sentenced Thursday to prison. Robert J. Green, 40, who was shot by police during the incident, was convicted in December of three counts of aggravated assault on police with a deadly weapon and one count of threatening violence upon school grounds.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Russell sentenced to life in prison
SANDPOINT — Saying it is the only way to protect society — and James D. Russell himself, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan him to a fixed life sentence on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a caretaker of the family's property in Clark Fork. Russell was...
Danny Trejo and Joel McHale to star in movie filmed in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."
