Los Gatos Longhorns Cheer team ‘JAMZ’ it in Nationals

When the Los Gatos Longhorns Cheer team didn’t place in a Pop Warner competition at the beginning of the season last September, members of the team weren’t satisfied. “We were all bummed out about it and that’s when we decided to extend the season,” Longhorns coach Cheryl Stollman said. “We felt there was unfinished business and we weren’t ready for the season to end.”
How Much Does It Cost to Play Monterey Peninsula Country Club?

First opened in 1926, Monterey Peninsula Country Club boasts 36 holes of championship golf, the Dunes Course and the Shore Course, both of which have been included in the rotation of the PGA Tour‘s famed Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each utilizes some of the best terrain the peninsula has to offer, and both feature stunning views of the Pacific coastline.
Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California

Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum

Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
Sports cards, culture shop Rip Valley opens Feb. 1

Rip Valley, a sports cards and culture shop officially opens at noon today, Feb. 1, in Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District. Branded as a culture shop with a focus on sports cards, Rip Valley will offer live, streaming and hybrid breaking experiences, an extensive selection of sealed wax and single cards, and sports-related items such as sneakers and apparel. In honor of Roosevelt Row’s vibrant arts community, Rip Valley will also carry several items curated by local artists, as well as custom pieces.
The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World

This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Before 8 Mile, before Scribble Jam and WorldStar, and before MTV and BET developed freestyle shows, there was the Hiero-Hobo battle. Pitting Saafir and his...
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million

Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Local Scene: Camino Arroyo hotel project; historic walking tour

Environmental report released for Camino Arroyo proposal. A draft environmental report for a development that could add two hotels and other buildings on Camino Arroyo is now available for public review. The 10-acre project, known as Gilroy Square, is proposed on 6970 Camino Arroyo between Highway 152 and Holloway Road,...
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
