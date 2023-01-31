Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Why Mountain View's Home Prices Continue to RiseValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
losgatan.com
Los Gatos Longhorns Cheer team ‘JAMZ’ it in Nationals
When the Los Gatos Longhorns Cheer team didn’t place in a Pop Warner competition at the beginning of the season last September, members of the team weren’t satisfied. “We were all bummed out about it and that’s when we decided to extend the season,” Longhorns coach Cheryl Stollman said. “We felt there was unfinished business and we weren’t ready for the season to end.”
Signing Day updates: Where California's top 50 available 2023 football recruits are going
While most of California's top 2023 high school football players signed on early signing day, dozens of Division I talents are still up for grabs around the state. Here is a list with status updates of the top 50 unsigned seniors in California who are expected to sign on Wednesday, the first day of ...
How Much Does It Cost to Play Monterey Peninsula Country Club?
First opened in 1926, Monterey Peninsula Country Club boasts 36 holes of championship golf, the Dunes Course and the Shore Course, both of which have been included in the rotation of the PGA Tour‘s famed Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each utilizes some of the best terrain the peninsula has to offer, and both feature stunning views of the Pacific coastline.
foodgressing.com
Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California
Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
Storm aftermath leaves entire Los Gatos neighborhood without water for nearly a week
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A water outage has been reported in a Los Gatos community with no estimated time of restoration, according to officials with the Santa Clara District Division of Drinking Water. Water has reportedly been shut off for hundreds of residents in Aldercroft Heights since Saturday afternoon when the county sent out […]
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
The Almanac Online
This barbecue business was kicked out of Belmont. Now it's a Sunday fixture in Redwood City.
A pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and housemade barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Stewart Putney.) Growing up in both South and North Carolina, Josh Regal’s love for barbecue began at a young age. But when the chef came to the Peninsula about a decade ago, he didn't see much of...
What happened to San Francisco's Candlestick Park?
Was the concrete stadium just too darn cold?
queencreeksuntimes.com
Sports cards, culture shop Rip Valley opens Feb. 1
Rip Valley, a sports cards and culture shop officially opens at noon today, Feb. 1, in Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District. Branded as a culture shop with a focus on sports cards, Rip Valley will offer live, streaming and hybrid breaking experiences, an extensive selection of sealed wax and single cards, and sports-related items such as sneakers and apparel. In honor of Roosevelt Row’s vibrant arts community, Rip Valley will also carry several items curated by local artists, as well as custom pieces.
Silicon Valley
The six most expensive homes that reported sold in Los Gatos the week of Jan. 23
A house in Los Gatos that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Gatos in the past two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $2.6 million. The average price per square foot was $963.
KQED
The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World
This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Before 8 Mile, before Scribble Jam and WorldStar, and before MTV and BET developed freestyle shows, there was the Hiero-Hobo battle. Pitting Saafir and his...
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
NBC Bay Area
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million
Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Gilroy Dispatch
Local Scene: Camino Arroyo hotel project; historic walking tour
Environmental report released for Camino Arroyo proposal. A draft environmental report for a development that could add two hotels and other buildings on Camino Arroyo is now available for public review. The 10-acre project, known as Gilroy Square, is proposed on 6970 Camino Arroyo between Highway 152 and Holloway Road,...
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Jan. 23
A house in Pleasanton that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $658.
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
sfarchdiocese.org
A family of vocations: Presentation Sister Mary Euphemia dies at 103
When Sister Mary Euphemia, PVBM, passed on to her eternal reward on Jan. 17, 2023, after an 85-year vocation, her death marked the end of a Catholic family dynasty of sorts in San Francisco. At 103 years and four months, Sister Euphemia was one of four sisters from a large,...
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
