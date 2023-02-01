Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Sporting News
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
49ers’ Nick Bosa Has Hilarious Take on Super Bowl LVII QB Matchup
Everybody’s looking forward to watching Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off—well, almost everybody.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot
Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
Report: Chris Harris Potentially to Bears, Despite Report of Hire
Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero...
NFL World Reacts To What Drew Brees Said About Russell Wilson
Sean Payton helped elevate Drew Brees to superstardom when the duo joined the New Orleans Saints in 2006. The Broncos head coach is now tasked with reviving Russell Wilson's career in Denver. Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Brees believes Wilson will bounce back from a nightmarish 2022 in Payton's offense. ...
Nick Bosa wants to remain with 49ers, ‘not necessarily’ seeking to be NFL’s highest-paid defender
Nick Bosa is the next San Francisco 49ers player in line to receive a big-time contract extension. Most expect the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner to become the NFL's highest-paid defender. But is that the talented pass rusher's goal?. "Not necessarily," Bosa responded when asked that question on...
msn.com
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Will Tom Brady End Career in Patriots Uniform After Retirement Announcement?
Will Tom Brady end career as a Patriot after announcing retirement? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It appears Tom Brady's NFL career is over for good. But there's still one bit of speculation worth mentioning. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement Wednesday on social media, insisting this time...
Eagles' Autumn Lockwood Makes History as First Black Woman to Coach in Super Bowl
Autumn Lockwood to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It may be winter, but Autumn is making history. Autumn Lockwood, that is. Lockwood, an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to become the first Black woman to coach in...
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News
Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
Report: Vic Fangio to Join Miami Dolphins as Defensive Coordinator
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John...
