Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot

Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?

The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
Report: Chris Harris Potentially to Bears, Despite Report of Hire

Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero...
NFL World Reacts To What Drew Brees Said About Russell Wilson

Sean Payton helped elevate Drew Brees to superstardom when the duo joined the New Orleans Saints in 2006. The Broncos head coach is now tasked with reviving Russell Wilson's career in Denver. Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Brees believes Wilson will bounce back from a nightmarish 2022 in Payton's offense. ...
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too

The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
Will Tom Brady End Career in Patriots Uniform After Retirement Announcement?

Will Tom Brady end career as a Patriot after announcing retirement? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It appears Tom Brady's NFL career is over for good. But there's still one bit of speculation worth mentioning. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement Wednesday on social media, insisting this time...
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News

Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
Report: Vic Fangio to Join Miami Dolphins as Defensive Coordinator

Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John...
