Read full article on original website
Related
wklw.com
Knott Co developing land for flood victim
People displaced by flooding last summer may get a chance to live in an area of land in Knott Co, near the Sportsplex. State officials are working with Western Pocahontas for the land but haven’t yet reached a deal. The area, leveled by mining, is near KY 80 and has amenities that could ease construction timelines to build fairly quickly. The county will try to get the land through an eminent domain action if absolutely necessary. Last week, Gov. Beshear said that there are 235 families living in travel trailers in the area currently.
wklw.com
KSP Investigating Fatal Breathitt Co Crash
The Kentucky State Police is invesitgating a fatal crash that happened in Breathitt Co Thursday morning. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1 AM Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15. Investigators say that 20-year-old Talbert Noble of Jackson was driving an off-road motorcycle and pulled into the path of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that hit him. Noble was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Breathitt Co Coroner’s Office. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, but troopers say no helmet was in use at the time of the crash. Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard is continuing to investigate.
Comments / 0