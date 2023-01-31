NC State's Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner, and Greg Gantt met with the media following the Wolfpack's 94-66 win over Florida State Wednesday evening. Smith led the way with 32 points on 10-for-24 shooting from the floor, 6-for-10 from three, to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Joiner tacked on 14 points against the Seminoles with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Gantt added six rebounds, five points, and three steals.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO