Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Total Dominance By The Wolfpack
From a stifling defensive start to explosive offensive performances by the stars, NC State overwhelmed Florida State to continue its rise up the ACC standings. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users...
insidepacksports.com
POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Florida State Zoom Call With Subscribers
In this edition we allow IPS subscribers to join in on the discussion following NC State's 94-66 home win over Florida State. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never...
insidepacksports.com
BREAKING: Jessica Timmons Leaving Basketball Program
Inside Pack Sports has learned that Jessica Timmons intends to transfer out of the NC State women’s basketball program. A native of Charlotte, N.C., Timmons played in 18 games during the current season. The 5-8 sophomore guard tallied a total of 55 points, 22 rebounds, 16 assists, three steals, and a block over the course of the 2022-23 campaign. She last saw action on the court during the Wolfpack’s road game at North Carolina.
insidepacksports.com
FOOTBALL FOCUS: Ranking The Losses Headed Into 2023
January brings on a period of transition for the NC State football team. From now through August the Wolfpack coaches will work on building the 2023 version of the Pack. I decided to do a three part series on that process and what NC State will face in the coming months.
insidepacksports.com
ROBERT ANAE FILM SPOTLIGHT: Chunk Plays
This piece is part of a series of short articles focused on different metrics that help define past offenses led by Robert Anae. Today we look at chunk plays under Anae at his various stops in comparison to NC State. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports...
insidepacksports.com
Kevin Keatts: "We're a Really Good Team When Everyone's Contributing"
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media following the Wolfpack's 94-66 win over Florida State Wednesday evening. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Keatts’ press conference. Opening Statement. First of all, we beat a very good Florida State team. Leonard [Hamilton]...
insidepacksports.com
LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Wolfpack Players
NC State's Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner, and Greg Gantt met with the media following the Wolfpack's 94-66 win over Florida State Wednesday evening. Smith led the way with 32 points on 10-for-24 shooting from the floor, 6-for-10 from three, to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Joiner tacked on 14 points against the Seminoles with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Gantt added six rebounds, five points, and three steals.
insidepacksports.com
BOX SCORE: NC State 94, Florida State 66
Here are the stats from NC State's 94-66 home win over Florida State. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2023 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
insidepacksports.com
GAME PHOTOS: 40+ Photos From NC State's Home Win Over Notre Dame
Here is a collection of photos from NC State's 69-65 home win over Notre Dame. NOTE: Click on each photo to view and/or download a larger version.
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Find A Way To Take Care Of Business
Ignore Florida State's record because the Seminoles are currently playing much better than what you'd expect from a 7-15 team. NC State has to be locked in tonight. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only...
