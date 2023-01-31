ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source

Talk about getting special treatment. To keep The View moderator happy, the talk show staff reportedly instructed the audience to go crazy when Whoopi Goldberg took the stage. An insider spilled that during the Wednesday, January 4, taping, the audience was told how exactly to welcome the controversial cohosts before they took their panel seats."The crowd warm-up comedian [Regina DeCicco] specifically told everyone to give a loud applause to Whoopi and then continue clapping for the other hosts," dished a source to a news outlet.THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING...
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’

It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
VERMONT STATE
Us Weekly

Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons

A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
msn.com

Comedian announces son's death at 32, more stars who've lost children in recent years

Slide 1 of 35: Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, many celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies over the last few years. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in recent years... On Jan. 29, 2023, comedian Rickey Smiley revealed his eldest child, son Brandon Smiley -- who also worked as a comedian -- had passed away at 32. "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning," Rickey captioned an Instagram video announcing the sad news. "I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."Keep reading for more stars who are mourning children who've died in recent years...MORE: Stars who died in 2023.
Upworthy

13-year-old ventriloquist sings incredible, sassy version of 'You Don't Own Me' on 'AGT'

It’s not every day a ventriloquist act is so jaw-dropping that it has to be seen to be believed. But when it does happen, it’s usually on “America’s Got Talent.” Ana-Maria Mărgean was only 11 years old when she first took to the stage on “Romania’s Got Talent” to show off her ventriloquism skills, an act inspired by videos of fellow ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” Season 2 champion Terry Fator. Using puppets built for her by her parents, the young performer tirelessly spent her quarantine time in 2020 learning how to bring them to life, which led to her receiving a Golden Buzzer and eventually winning the entire series in Romania. Mărgean is now 13 and a competitor on this season of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” hoping to be crowned the winner and perform her own show in Vegas, just like her hero Fator.
Deadline

‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue

Another daytime fixture, Dr. Phil McGraw, is leaving after more than two decades as one of television’s most popular talk show hosts. His syndicated daytime show, Dr. Phil, will end its run of original episodes with the current 2022-2023 television season, the show’s 21st. McGraw’s decision comes as his most recent contract is coming to an end. Dr. Phil received a five-season renewal in 2018 as part of a mega-deal extension with CBS Media Ventures, taking it through its current season. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story CBS Orders Pilots For 'The Good...
Popculture

'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
The Independent

‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him

Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
NEW YORK STATE
NPR

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20 years as a (reluctant) late night TV institution

Walk into Jimmy Kimmel's cluttered office and you'll see a space filled with a superstar showbiz nerd's knick knacks – from a portrait of famed comic Don Rickles to framed graphics that appeared on one of David Letterman's shows. So it's not surprising that a guy who grew up...
Prevention

‘AGT’ Fans Are Protesting Major ‘All-Stars’ Spinoff News About Sofia Vergara on Instagram

America's Got Talent fans have seen a lot of incredible acts over the years. But since there can only be one winner each season, many viewers have seen their favorite singers, magicians, dancers and more fall short of taking home the grand prize. Now, with the newest AGT spinoff, they might just get to see some of their favorite contestants back from the past for a second chance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy