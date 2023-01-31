Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb abruptly leave set on live TV after Carson Daly teases a ‘big day’ for the show
TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made an abrupt exit from the show to go take part in a very special tradition. The TV pair, who celebrated five years of hosting Today together on Tuesday, were asked to go ring the opening bell during the third hour at the New York Stock Exchange.
The View’s Joy Behar, 80, reveals ‘funeral plans’ during morbid live TV discussion
THE View's Joy Behar has revealed what she wants to happen to her body when she dies. The 80-year-old host made the comments during a discussion with her co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday's show. As the program returned from a break, Joy...
'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source
Talk about getting special treatment. To keep The View moderator happy, the talk show staff reportedly instructed the audience to go crazy when Whoopi Goldberg took the stage. An insider spilled that during the Wednesday, January 4, taping, the audience was told how exactly to welcome the controversial cohosts before they took their panel seats."The crowd warm-up comedian [Regina DeCicco] specifically told everyone to give a loud applause to Whoopi and then continue clapping for the other hosts," dished a source to a news outlet.THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING...
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons
A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Comedian announces son's death at 32, more stars who've lost children in recent years
Slide 1 of 35: Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child. Sadly, many celebrities have had to say goodbye to their babies over the last few years. Keep reading to see which stars are grieving the loss of their kids in recent years... On Jan. 29, 2023, comedian Rickey Smiley revealed his eldest child, son Brandon Smiley -- who also worked as a comedian -- had passed away at 32. "I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning," Rickey captioned an Instagram video announcing the sad news. "I'm okay, but please pray for my son's mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm."Keep reading for more stars who are mourning children who've died in recent years...MORE: Stars who died in 2023.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce huge change to Live talk show after fan backlash
AFTER receiving backlash from fans, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have announced a change to their Live talk show. Ryan and Kelly said they will once again have a live studio audience, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, the Live co-hosts talked with Variety about hosting their Academy...
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
13-year-old ventriloquist sings incredible, sassy version of 'You Don't Own Me' on 'AGT'
It’s not every day a ventriloquist act is so jaw-dropping that it has to be seen to be believed. But when it does happen, it’s usually on “America’s Got Talent.” Ana-Maria Mărgean was only 11 years old when she first took to the stage on “Romania’s Got Talent” to show off her ventriloquism skills, an act inspired by videos of fellow ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” Season 2 champion Terry Fator. Using puppets built for her by her parents, the young performer tirelessly spent her quarantine time in 2020 learning how to bring them to life, which led to her receiving a Golden Buzzer and eventually winning the entire series in Romania. Mărgean is now 13 and a competitor on this season of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” hoping to be crowned the winner and perform her own show in Vegas, just like her hero Fator.
‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue
Another daytime fixture, Dr. Phil McGraw, is leaving after more than two decades as one of television’s most popular talk show hosts. His syndicated daytime show, Dr. Phil, will end its run of original episodes with the current 2022-2023 television season, the show’s 21st. McGraw’s decision comes as his most recent contract is coming to an end. Dr. Phil received a five-season renewal in 2018 as part of a mega-deal extension with CBS Media Ventures, taking it through its current season. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story CBS Orders Pilots For 'The Good...
'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him
Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
Whoopi Goldberg Helped Meagan Good ‘Rediscover’ Herself After Divorce From DeVon Franklin
Good, who stars alongside Goldberg in the Amazon Prime series hit 'Harlem,' showered the 67-year-old actress with praise for the support and care she exhibited during her 2021 split from Franklin.
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20 years as a (reluctant) late night TV institution
Walk into Jimmy Kimmel's cluttered office and you'll see a space filled with a superstar showbiz nerd's knick knacks – from a portrait of famed comic Don Rickles to framed graphics that appeared on one of David Letterman's shows. So it's not surprising that a guy who grew up...
TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, ousted anchors at the afternoon extension of “Good Morning America,” are leaving the ABC network.
‘AGT’ Fans Are Protesting Major ‘All-Stars’ Spinoff News About Sofia Vergara on Instagram
America's Got Talent fans have seen a lot of incredible acts over the years. But since there can only be one winner each season, many viewers have seen their favorite singers, magicians, dancers and more fall short of taking home the grand prize. Now, with the newest AGT spinoff, they might just get to see some of their favorite contestants back from the past for a second chance.
