FIRST HALF – — Crookston would start the game ice cold on the offensive side of the ball, while Warroad would jump out to a 12-0 lead. The Pirates would finally get on the board at the 12:41 mark of the half thanks to a Reggie Winjum three-pointer. The Pirates would rely on their long-range shooting to score their next nine points all from behind the arc, while the Warriors’ Gage Thompson would net nine points off three-pointers to keep the Pirates from cutting the lead. At the 8:00 minute mark, Warroad was sitting with a comfortable twelve-point lead, up 24-12. Crookston would slowly chip away at the lead, shutting down Thompson. Hunter Nicholas would get his game going by cleaning up rebounds and adding six points in the first half. Back-to-back three-pointers from Tanner Giese with five minutes left would bring the Pirates within ten points, still trailing 25-33. Warroad would go on a 6-2 run with two minutes left in the half before the Pirates wound end the first half on a 7-0 run to end the half down 34-39. Crookston was led by Tanner Giese with 16 points at the half, while Warroad’s Gage Thompson led the Warriors with 11 points.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO