CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL HOSTS HAWLEY – LIVE STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will play its third big Section 8AA game of the week as they host the Hawley Nuggets at the Crookston High School Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and KROX will have the video stream starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 3:00 p.m. We will join the game on the radio after Red Lake Falls Boys hockey.
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLDS ON TO BEAT WADENA-DEER CREEK
FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a slow start and got behind 6-2 in the first four minutes of the game, with the only basket by Halle Winjum. Crookston stopped the run with a Winjum pass to a wide-open Isabelle Smith in the corner, and she made a three-point shot to bring the Pirates within a 6-5 deficit.
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS GREENWAY – ON KROX
The Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team will look to bounce back today against the Greenway Raiders from Cardin-Hunt Arena. The Eagles are coming off a loss this past Thursday to Grafton-Park River making them 11-8 on the season. The Raiders were in the area last night as they took on Crookston, defeating the Pirates 2-1 to make them 8-11 on the season. We will have all the action on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 12:30 p.m. followed by the drop of the puck at 1:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL BEATS WARROAD IN OT
FIRST HALF – — Crookston would start the game ice cold on the offensive side of the ball, while Warroad would jump out to a 12-0 lead. The Pirates would finally get on the board at the 12:41 mark of the half thanks to a Reggie Winjum three-pointer. The Pirates would rely on their long-range shooting to score their next nine points all from behind the arc, while the Warriors’ Gage Thompson would net nine points off three-pointers to keep the Pirates from cutting the lead. At the 8:00 minute mark, Warroad was sitting with a comfortable twelve-point lead, up 24-12. Crookston would slowly chip away at the lead, shutting down Thompson. Hunter Nicholas would get his game going by cleaning up rebounds and adding six points in the first half. Back-to-back three-pointers from Tanner Giese with five minutes left would bring the Pirates within ten points, still trailing 25-33. Warroad would go on a 6-2 run with two minutes left in the half before the Pirates wound end the first half on a 7-0 run to end the half down 34-39. Crookston was led by Tanner Giese with 16 points at the half, while Warroad’s Gage Thompson led the Warriors with 11 points.
ROSEAU SCORES THREE QUICK SECOND PERIOD GOALS TO BEAT CROOKSTON
The Roseau Rams scored three goals in the first four minutes and five seconds of the second period and would go on to a 4-1 win over the Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team at the Crookston Sports Center on Senior Night!. To start the game, both teams appeared to...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY HOSTS ROSEAU IN LAST CROOKSTON HOME GAME OF SEASON
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team will host the Roseau Rams tonight in what will be the last game of the season on their ‘Crookston’ home ice!! The Pirates have played only seven home games in Crookston this season, which was caused by beefing up their schedule and playing five games in tournaments in Thief River Falls and Warroad. They are 6-1 on home ice with only a loss to #3 AA Gentry Academy. The Pirates will finish off their regular season tomorrow night vs East Grand Forks at Mayville, N.D., which will be a home game for the Pirates. Crookston is 15-5-2 on the year, while Roseau is 14-10 after they were beaten by Warroad 9-2 on Monday.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS BEAT BGMR AND ROSEAU
CROOKSTON vs ROSEAU – Crookston came into the match knowing they were going to be heavy favorites as they took on an extremely young Roseau Ram team. Every Ram wrestler was a 7th, 8th, or 9th grader except for one junior. Crookston won the first seven matches. Gabe Perala...
Randy Goosen – Obit
Randy Goosen,v62, of Fisher, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston. In failing health, he had gone into the Villa a few days before. Randy was born in Crookston on February 22, 1960, the son of David and Marilyne (Cormican) Goosen. He...
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE WELL AT VARIOUS REGION 1 FFA CDES WITH FISH AND WILDLIFE QUALIFYING FOR STATES
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in various Region 1 FFA CDE’s at UMC. The Fish and Wildlife team came in 6th place and qualified for state. Brandon Wandrie placed second out of 75 individuals. The Fish and Wildlife CDE requires competitors to identify Minnesota wildlife mammals, game birds, non-game birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians, and insects. They also answer questions about wildlife characteristics, wildlife monitoring technology and management, and current issues facing Minnesota wildlife.
Ray Ernest Ecklund – Time of Service Announcement
Raymond Ernest “Ray” Ecklund, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2023, with his loving wife, Pam, at his side. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Ray Ecklund will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Rev. Msgr. David Baumgartner, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one prior to the service. The Mass will be live-streamed by logging on to www.crookstoncathedral.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 4, 2023
The Crookston High School Drama Club will participate in One Act Sections at the Lake of the Woods today. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go today at 2:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest will be held on Sunday, February 5, at noon,...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL SNOW FEST BEGINS NEXT WEEK
The Crookston High School’s annual Snow Fest is next week, February 6-10, with the theme of a Snow Fest Road Trip, where for each day of the week, the school will hold special themes for the students based on four states around the United States. Student Council Advisor Linda...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PROVIDES SAMPLE BALLOT FOR PUBLIC REFERENDUM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 593 (Crookston), Minnesota, on February 14, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following question:. School District Question. Approval of School...
CROOKSTON POLICE LOBBY CLOSED ON FEBRUARY 3 DUE TO WATERMAIN BREAK
Due to an unforeseen circumstance with the watermain leak, the Crookston Police Department Lobby will also be closed on Friday, February 3. Call 218-281-3111 for all non-emergency calls and 911 in case of an emergency.
FEBRUARY FITNESS FEVER BEGINS THIS SUNDAY WITH WINTER FEST
Fitness Fever is back for the month of February, featuring some great outdoor activity locations across Polk County again this year. Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers are excited to highlight this year’s outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices available in the area. Outdoor family activities across Polk County will be offered every Sunday in February and are free for the entire region.
CHS BUILDER’S CLUB COLLECTS ITEMS FOR CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE
The Crookston Builders Club members collected items for the Crookston Care and Share over the last week and a half. Great job helping out your community!. A picture of all the clubs with all the items they collected can be seen below-
GOLDEN LINK SENIOR CENTER BRINGS BACK VALENTINE’S DAY COOKIE FUNDRAISER FOR SECOND YEAR
The Golden Link Senior Center in Crookston is bringing back its Valentine’s Day Cookie Fundraiser for the second year. The Center is selling sugar cookies by the dozen to help raise funds for the Center to use for any future needs or purchases for the Senior Center. During the...
SCRUFFY TAILS TO PARTICIPATE IN GIVING HEART’S DAY
Scruffy Tails Humane Society has a generous donor who will be matching donations on Giving Hearts Day, Thursday, February 9! Now is your chance to double your impact in caring for the lost and homeless pets in your area!. Go to GivingHeartsDay.org and look up Scruffy Tails to donate on...
AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR AWARDS $5,000 TO SCRUFFY TAILS HUMANE SOCIETY
American Crystal Sugar awarded Scruffy Tails Humane Society a check for $5,000 to help with badly needed renovations to give the dogs and cats a safe, secure, and enriching environment. The Humane Society of Polk County, Inc was founded as a 501(c)(3) in January 1982 with a desire to help...
