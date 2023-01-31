ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester ‘pushing to sign Jack Harrison but hopes of transfer hinge on Leeds finding replacement’

By Henry Tomlinson
 2 days ago

LEICESTER CITY are reportedly trying to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds.

The winger has 18 months left on his contract at Elland Road.

Leeds are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Jack Harrison Credit: Getty

The Foxes are hoping to add more firepower to the squad for the remainder of the season with Harrison being enquired about, according to the Daily Mail.

The report suggests that Harrison is open to signing a new deal to stay at the Yorkshire side.

However, the club are also believed to be willing to listen to offers for the player with one Premier League goal to his name this season.

The Foxes have added Brazilian attacker Tete to their ranks until the end of the season.

But the club are believed to be losing Ayoze Perez, so there would be space for Harrison in the squad.

The Spanish attacker has interest from clubs in LaLiga.

Although, Leeds are likely to only be willing to sell the former Manchester City prospect if they have a replacement lined up.

Leicester City have also signed left-back Victor Kristiansen from Danish side Copenhagen.

The club are also looking to sign Stoke City centre back Harry Souttar.

The Australian defender is valued at £15million and has been scouted by a number of Premier League sides.

James Maddison has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this month, but he seems likely to stay at the club until at least the summer.

Comments / 0

