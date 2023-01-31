ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd 'considering shock last-minute Raphinha transfer swoop but Chelsea also keen on Barcelona star'

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

MAN UTD are reportedly eyeing up a stunning last-gasp bid for Barcelona forward Raphinha.

The Brazilian, 26, only joined the Catalan giants in the summer after they signed from Leeds for £55million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aGyM_0kYC75hL00
Brazilian attacker Raphinha only joined Barcelona six months ago Credit: AFP

But so far he has struggled to have a serious impact at the Nou Camp, contributing four goals and seven assists in 27 games.

And according to The Mirror, Barcelona could let him go in order to free up funds for Man City man Ilkay Gundogan to join them in the summer.

Man Utd rarely do much business in the January transfer window.

But Erik ten Hag's men could be set to send Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga out on loan before Tuesday's deadline.

However, they would only allow that to happen if a suitable replacement was in place.

Raphinha could well be that man, with the South American already proven in the Premier League following his successful spell at Leeds.

But United face stiff competition from Chelsea - who are also monitoring the player's situation on deadline day.

As reported by Sport, the Blues will swoop for him if he is still available come the end of the season.

Chelsea and Arsenal were both close to signing the Brazil international last summer.

But Barca ended up getting his signature over the line after Raphinha made it clear the Spanish giants were his "dream" destination.

Barcelona sit five points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga table.

