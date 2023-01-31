ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

GMA’s Lara Spencer forced to take a backseat during show finale with on-screen co-star amid ongoing health battle

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

GOOD Morning America’s Lara Spencer was forced to take a backseat during the finale of yesterday’s show.

Viewers were treated to a live performance from Cheat Codes and the country singer MacKenzie Porter at the close of Monday’s episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDY85_0kYC73vt00
GMA's Lara Spencer was forced to sit down during the finale of Monday's episode of the morning show Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iyjqt_0kYC73vt00
She was seen dancing in her chair with her co-star Credit: Instagram

Lara, who has been wearing a protective boot for weeks, was seen waving her arm along to the music while sitting down in her director-style chair.

She boogied alongside her colleague Rebecca Jarvis - the chief business, economics, and technology correspondent at ABC News.

Lara captioned the video: "Dance like no one's watching (And you're not wearing a boot."

Rebecca shared a video of Lara pretending to play the guitar as she held her injured leg aloft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vRYc_0kYC73vt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKiTH_0kYC73vt00

She captioned the short clip: “Ladies & Gentleman, Lara Spencer.”

Lara revealed earlier this month that she underwent foot surgery.

She told fans that a torn plantar plate and ligament had been slowly getting worse before she went under the knife.

The mom said that she didn’t want to miss her daughter’s final soccer season or the holidays.

She said: “Rollin into 2023 like… I’m not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work.”

Lara has documented her recovery online as she has shared videos of herself working out in a physical rehabilitation center.

She posted a snap online that showed her balancing her legs on a large ball.

And, in a second video, she was seen doing leg exercises while being instructed by her therapist.

The daytime TV star has been using a pink scooter to help her get around the studio.

She has jazzed up the mode of transport, covering the handlebars with crystals.

Lara has also added jewels, a bell, and some tassels to the transport.

She revealed that the scooter had become “quite an attraction” on the GMA set.

In one snap, weatherman Sam Champion was seen horsing around with Lara and her scooter.

The meteorologist said: “I’m here to help!”

Champion revealed that his colleagues Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan urged him to “be careful.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAJw7_0kYC73vt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMfAy_0kYC73vt00

The U.S. Sun reported how Lara spends her time between stories as she continues her recovery from surgery.

In one snap, she was seen resting her injured foot on an empty chair next to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4uOp_0kYC73vt00
Lara was seen pretending to play guitar during the music performance Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0PXr_0kYC73vt00
The daytime TV host has been using a scooter to get around the GMA studios Credit: Instagram

Comments / 51

CoconutJoe
1d ago

Lara should be the one who gets booted, pun intended! Who in the world would ever think of wearing a 6 inch heel on your “good” foot Unless you’re vying for attention. I change the channel when they make it all about her and actually I’m getting pretty sick of Robin as well. 🤮

Reply
26
Susan Kern
1d ago

GMA has not handled the whole situation in a professional way. The viewers had a right to b informed along the way instead of being totally shut out. Now, u expect us to act like nothing has happened or changed. I hope the new ratings will show u, your viewers are mad !! And the last thing we want is more Lara !!!!!!

Reply(6)
25
Addison 55
1d ago

Perhaps she should consider a permanent leave. GMA fired the wrong 2 people over some BS. And rumor has it, Lara was involved.

Reply(3)
24
Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave

After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
RadarOnline

Single & Ready To Mingle: Susan Lucci Jumping Back Into Dating Scene Nearly One Year After Husband's Death

Long-lasting soap queen Susan Lucci has stayed away from the dating scene since her beloved hubby Helmut Huber's March 2022 death — but now spies snitch the 76-year-old daytime diva is finally ready to say yes to love again as the one-year anniversary of flying solo approaches, RadarOnline.com has learned. "We have been trying to set her up with nice guys for a few months now," one pal spilled. "Finally, Susan said yes. Understandably, she is cautious about being in the public eye. It's not like she wants to be set up with Pete Davidson but at least she's dating again!"While...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's 50th Birthday Was 'Going To Be A Big Deal' Before Exposed Affair With T.J. Holmes Ruined Her Plans

Amy Robach is expecting to have a not-so-happy birthday when she turns 50 on Monday, February 6. A milestone day that was "going to be a big deal for her" has ultimately been ruined by the threatened fate of her career after her scandalous affair with Good Morning America costar T.J. Holmes was exposed to the public, a source revealed. As OK! previously reported, Robach was spotted escaping NYC on Tuesday, January 24, as an insider later revealed to a news publication that Holmes followed shortly behind her.T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH TO HAVE MEDIATION SESSION WITH ABC FOLLOWING SUSPENSION:...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
995K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy