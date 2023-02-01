The Fast Mode spoke to Andrea Di Pasquale, Product Manager for Operational Automation, Platforms and Mediation at Anritsu Service Assurance on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Andrea joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.

1 DAY AGO