The Fast Mode spoke to Andrea Di Pasquale, Product Manager for Operational Automation, Platforms and Mediation at Anritsu Service Assurance on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Andrea joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
How The Failure of Voice Assistants Changes The Future of Smart Homes Featured
Voice assistants are bleeding cash. In 2022, Amazon’s Alexa was on pace to lose $10 billion. As a result, the team behind the voice assistant is one of the hardest hit in Amazon's elimination of more than 10,000 jobs. In the Internet of Things (IoT), industry insiders believed Alexa...
Verana Networks to Trial 5G mmWave Integrated Access & Backhaul Solution with Verizon
Verana Networks, a developer of innovative 5G radio-access networks (RAN) solutions for mmWave spectrum, announced it will conduct field trials of its ground-breaking 5G mmWave Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) solution with Verizon. Verana’s mmWave 5G small cells can provide wireless backhaul to other Verana 5G small cells while continuing...
